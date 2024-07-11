AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS AND PEARLS: The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Business Council will feature as keynote speaker the pioneering media guru and founder of TV One, Cathy Hughes, whose unprecedented career has spawned a multimedia conglomerate that generates original content across the spectrum of radio, television and digital media, and whose Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, is the largest African American owned, diversiﬁed media corporation in the nation; and also will recognize Quiet Storm Award recipient Carole Ann Taylor; and Dist. 109 state Rep. Ashley Gantt, on Saturday, July 13 at the Hilton Miami Airport. Visit m-dcc.org or call 305-751-8648.

HBCU PICNIC: Bring the kids, family, picnic baskets and lawn chairs for South Florida’s 8th annual event, July 13, 2 – 7 p.m. at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens. Visit sfhbcupicnic.com.

MLKCC PEACE CAMP: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee’s annual summer program enabling boys and girls to improve their reading, writing, artistic and musical skills, and including educational tours such as to the Spady and Harry T. Moore Museums, continues July 13, 20 and 26 at In Time Church of God in Christ, 1025 7th St., West Palm Beach. To make (tax deductible) donations in support via PayPal visit our website, mlkcc.org; or for Zelle by phone at 561-236-8549.

ON TRACK SUMMER FEST: Enjoy Live Music at Tri-Rail’s on Saturday, July 13, 2:30 – 6:30 at the Cypress Creek Station. Call 1-800-tri-rail or visit tri-rail.com.

CLUTCHING YOUR PEARLS: Join us for a fabulous evening, Saturday, July 13, 6 – 10 p.m. at The Marina @ Riviera Beach, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. This is a formal adult-only event, so dress to impress! Colors are red, white and black. Get ready to clutch your pearls as you are going to be amazed by guest speakers and live entertainment. There will be food and drinks and a chance to create unforgettable memories. Proceeds beneﬁt Triple H Ministries to aid with services provided to the community, donations welcomed. Call 561-255-7711 or visit Eventbrite.com.

BLACK MEN DON’T CRY, PART 3: A safe space to for black men to discuss their challenges & expectation of life, relationships, fatherhood, and their mental health, Sunday, July 14, 4 – 6 p.m., Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Visit Eventbrite.com.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

SAX IN THE CITY: Known musically for its explorations into jazz, funk, pop, and soul, as well as their takes on beautiful ballads that give hope and inspiration to audiences to keep on going, with Louisiana contemporary jazz & soul artist Mickey Smith Jr., a saxophonist, singer, songwriter, musician, and Grammy Music Educator Award recipient. Wednesday, July 17, 7 – 9 p.m., West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, 101 South Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach. Tickets at Eventbrite.com

MIAMI TAKEOVER (MTO): Washington, DC, and Miami Beach unite for the 16th annual three-day celebration of legacy, culture and community, July 26-29, dedicated to Go-Go music, spoken word, and community service, offering professionals and tastemakers of color a unique blend of parties, networking, community service, diversity, and an authentic Miami experience. The theme of the weekend is to celebrate the unique culture of DC, centered around its deeprooted afﬁnity for Go-Go music. The highlight and central focus of this year’s MTO is “The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest,” which will feature interactive art installations curated by Demont “Peekaso” Pinder. The music, dance, and culture celebration will be held at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., on July 27 from 5 – 11 p.m. Tickets at eventnoire.com/events/mto2024.

JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE FESTIVAL: Bring your family and friends to this unforgettable event that promises to be a true celebration of Jamaican heritage and independence where we’ll be jammin’ to reggae beats, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 – 10 p.m., Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. Visit Eventbrite.com.

“SEEKING”: Darius V. Daughtry, one of South Florida’s best-known poets, authors, directors and educators, brings his journey of self-discovery in the midst of an everchanging world to the stage on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The new production brings music and magic to the stage as the audience follows the story of a young musician’s quest for independence. This leads to his discovery of how instrumental his family’s past is to him in ﬁnding his future. Evening performances are followed by Art Prevails Project’s signature artist talk and a special reception with complimentary drinks and light bites. Tickets start at $30 with student prices at $20, at the box ofﬁce, call 954-462-0222 or visit BrowardCenter.org.

