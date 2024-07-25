AIN’T NO LIMITS: Experience the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum’s latest exhibit before it closes July 29, featuring eight artists collaborating to challenge societal boundaries for Black women and women of color through original visual and literary works, at the Spady, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include Virtual Artist Talk, May 16, 7-8:30 p.m. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spady.org.

***

SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS: The Broward County School Board has four individual district elections (1, 2, 3 and 5) and one at-large district election (9). Join the League of Women Voters, PTA/PTSA and Urban League of Broward County at 7 p.m. on both July 24 and July 25 to learn about the candidates for the districts. Forums will be livestreamed to the League of Women Voters of Broward County Facebook page with the recording uploaded to our YouTube channel.

***

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

***

AILEYCAMP MIAMI: Celebrates its 16th season with the culminating presentation “Legacy of Excellence,” featuring AileyCampers performing ballet, spoken word and jazz, modern and West African dance, July 27, 7 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. AileyCamp Miami is a free, six-week, full-scholarship summer day camp program for students ages 11 to 14 currently enrolled in a Miami-Dade County public middle school. Using dance as a vehicle for developing self-esteem, creative expression and imagination, at the Arsht Center in partnership with the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation.Admission is free but ﬁrst-access passes are required; reserve at arshtcenter.org.

***

SUMMER DANCE KIDS SHOWCASE: Students ages 7-14 perform, Saturday, July 27, free and open to the public, no registration needed, Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables. Call 786-363-5132.

***

MLKCC PEACE CAMP: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee’s annual summer program enabling boys and girls to improve their reading, writing, artistic and musical skills, continues July 26 at In Time Church of God in Christ, 1025 7th St., West Palm Beach. To make (tax deductible) donations in support via PayPal visit our website, mlkcc.org; or for Zelle by phone at 561-2368549.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with island eats, exotic treats, Calypso beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

HOTEL OWNERSHIP & INVESTMENT: National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD) 28th annual summit and trade show, July 24-26 at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. Friday luncheon speaker the Hon. Charles Washington Misick, premier, Turks & Caicos Islands Visit nabhood.net.

***

“SEEKING”: Darius V. Daughtry, one of South Florida’s best-known poets, authors, directors and educators, brings his journey of self-discovery in the midst of an everchanging world to the stage on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The new production brings music and magic to the stage as the audience follows the story of a young musician’s quest for independence. This leads to his discovery of how instrumental his family’s past is to him in ﬁnding his future. Evening performances are followed by Art Prevails Project’s signature artist talk and a special reception with complimentary drinks and light bites. Tickets start at $30 with student prices at $20, at the box ofﬁce, call 954-462-0222 or visit BrowardCenter.org.

***

SUITS FOR SENIORS: Impact lives at our Scholarship Breakfast, July 27, 11 a.m. at Manatee Lagoon, 6000 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach. Register at suitsforseniors.org/awards.

***

MIAMI TAKEOVER (MTO): Washington, DC, and Miami Beach unite for the 16th annual three-day celebration of legacy, culture and community, July 26-29, dedicated to Go-Go music, spoken word, and community service, offering professionals and tastemakers of color a unique blend of parties, networking, community service, diversity, and an authentic Miami experience. The theme of the weekend is to celebrate the unique culture of DC, centered around its deeprooted afﬁnity for Go-Go music. The highlight and central focus of this year’s MTO is “The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest,” which will feature interactive art installations curated by Demont “Peekaso” Pinder. The music, dance, and culture celebration will be held at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., on July 27 from 5 – 11 p.m. Tickets at eventnoire.com/events/mto2024.

***

JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE FESTIVAL: Bring your family and friends to this unforgettable event that promises to be a true celebration of Jamaican heritage and independence where we’ll be jammin’ to reggae beats, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 – 10 p.m., Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

TRI-COUNTY CHAMBER RECEPTION & EXPO: For the third year in a row for National Black Business Month meet professionals from across South Florida in one place, Thursday, Aug. 8, this time at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami., hosted ny the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce. Call 954-419-6557.

***

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

***

ART + MIND DAY: Your ticket to wellness, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center Campus, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Join a free celebration of arts and wellness ﬁlled with poetry, music, theater, dance and virtual reality experiences that connect the mind, body and soul. The day will feature performances, presentations and hands-on workshops led by Miami artists and art therapists. Visit arshtcenter.org or call 305-949-6722.

***

HITS ON FIFTH: An exciting performance featuring dance, spoken word, jazz, and fashion on Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The event supports Heart Sista Inc. and is part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access program. Visit BrowardCenter.org or call 954-462-0222.

***

ARSHT STUDENT AMBASSADORS: Applications now being accepted for the 2024-25 school year to admit 50 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students from MiamiDade public, private, charter and home schools, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Eligible for community service hours. Opportunity to attend quarterly meetings and workshops. Opportunity to attend free shows, including Broadway, classical, jazz and theater programs. Apply at arshtcenter.org/education/students-and-teachers/

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

