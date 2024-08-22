ZAFEM: The grassroots group Black Men Win, Together, in partnership with the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, has launched the inaugural Black Men Win Tailgate. The event is set to Unite, Inform, and Mobilize a diverse, multi-generational group of Black men, including seniors, young adults, teens, husbands, fathers, veterans, business owners, community leaders, and activists, in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, for meaningful change and improved conditions within the Black community beyond the 2024 election cycle. The tailgate will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at Ives Estate Park (19901 NE 16th Ave., Miami. Admission is free, and advance registration is encouraged via docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdR0mHZMnuWrXUKIGH9Bc5u-pFI8McCcSzBOfOoSGG2s6NAKA/viewform

***

JURASSIC QUEST: Roaring into West Palm Beach Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center with the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America. Jurassic Quest is the only place where your family can experience: * The largest and most realistic Dinosaur Exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size) dinosaurs, including a 60 foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus, 80 foot long Apatosaurus, and gigantic lifesize T.rex. * A one-of-a-kind interactive Baby Dinosaur Show and Raptor Training Experience * Opportunities to meet and greet loveable baby Dinosaurs Tyson the T.rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Trixie the Triceratops, plus their Dino Trainers * Walking Dinosaur rides and Stationary Dinosaur rides, including some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America * Dino Bounce Houses & Bungee Pull * Ready, Set, Quest! Take on The Quest at Jurassic Quest, an interactive challenge that leads adventurers through 10 clues within the experience! Finish all the activities & earn a reward! * Fossil digs, Jurassic Jeeps, Crafts & Coloring Station, Fossil Experience, “Triceratots” (a soft play space for our littlest dino lovers), and more. Purchase tickets online at jurassicquest.shop/westpalmbeach-fl

***

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

***

ARSHT STUDENT AMBASSADORS: Applications now being accepted for the 202425 school year to admit 50 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students from Miami-Dade public, private, charter and home schools, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Eligible for community service hours. Opportunity to attend quarterly meetings and workshops. Opportunity to attend free shows, including Broadway, classical, jazz and theater programs. Apply at arshtcenter.org/education/students-and-teachers/

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with island eats, exotic treats, Calypso beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

AN EVENING WITH KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: The Books & Books Literary Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center present the ﬁrst African American woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets $20 general admission; add a signed copy of her new memoir “Lovely One” ($37.45 including tax*) to your ticket during checkout. Visit arshtcenter.org.

***

ZAFEM TAKE-OVER MIAMI CONCERT: Don’t miss out on this incredible show that everyone is talking about, Sept. 20, 6-11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami. Grab your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Eventbrite.com.

***