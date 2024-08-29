THURSDAYS AT PAMM: Spend your Thursday nights at PAMM! This week, enjoy Backroom Sessions sounds by Clean Cut, Aug. 29, 5 – 7 p.m., and happy hour specials on our waterfront terrace. Inside the museum, take a tour, participate in art-making activities with local artists, or explore new exhibitions and permanent collection, at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, visit pamm.org.

TASTE OF TRINIDAD & TABAGO: The City of Lauderhill invites you for a spectacular evening celebrating 62 years of Trinidad & Tobago’s independence with a vibrant cultural event ﬁlled with music, food, and entertainment, Thursday, Aug. 29, 5 – 8 p.m., Sadkin Community Center, 1176 NW 42nd Way, Lauderhill. This is a free event open to the public, featuring live performance by Shelly SweetShells, special guest Trini Cooking with Natasha, as well as African Drummer, Tassa Group, Dance Group, Steel Drummer, music by Bubbler Entertainment DJ, hosted by: Gillian Smart, with special guest Darryl Smith, consul for Trade and Investments. Immerse yourself in the rich culture, lively music, and delicious cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago.

SICKLE CELL AWARENESS LUNCHEON: To kick off Sickle Cell Anemia Disease Awareness Month in September, JAYJ Foundation for Women and Children invites you to “Understanding Sickle Cell Anemia Disease,” Saturday, Aug. 31, 12 noon sharp, at the West Palm Beach Marriott, with Dr. Artangela Henry, a Sickle Cell disease expert, as keynote speaker. The luncheon is complimentary but registration is required as seats are limited. Register at jayjfoundation.org or EventBrite.com.

JURASSIC QUEST: Roaring into West Palm Beach Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center with the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America. Jurassic Quest is the only place where your family can experience: * The largest and most realistic Dinosaur Exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size) dinosaurs, including a 60 foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus, 80 foot long Apatosaurus, and gigantic lifesize T.rex. * A one-of-a-kind interactive Baby Dinosaur Show and Raptor Training Experience * Opportunities to meet and greet loveable baby Dinosaurs Tyson the T.rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Trixie the Triceratops, plus their Dino Trainers * Walking Dinosaur rides and Stationary Dinosaur rides, including some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America * Dino Bounce Houses & Bungee Pull * Ready, Set, Quest! Take on The Quest at Jurassic Quest, an interactive challenge that leads adventurers through 10 clues within the experience! Finish all the activities & earn a reward! * Fossil digs, Jurassic Jeeps, Crafts & Coloring Station, Fossil Experience, “Triceratots” (a soft play space for our littlest dino lovers), and more. Purchase tickets online at jurassicquest.shop/westpalmbeach-fl

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

LIVE AMPLIFIED! The Raymond F. Kravis Center, Palm Beach County’s #1 entertainment venue has announced its exciting 2024-2025 season, an ovation-worthy lineup of award-winning shows, world-class artists and powerful performances to appeal to audiences of all ages. In addition to performances in the 2,195-seat Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, the Kravis Center will present a diverse array of drama, music and dance in the intimate 285-seat Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse and the flexible 300-seat Helen K. Persson Hall. Tickets for the newly announced 2024 – 2025 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis on Broadway shows) will go on sale to the public online at kravis.org starting Oct. 5 at noon. Guests may purchase their tickets online at the Kravis Center’s ofﬁcial website kravis.org; by calling the Kravis Center box ofﬁce at 561-832-7469, or in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach during box ofﬁce hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the 2024 – 2025 season lineup.

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Through Sept. 2, call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

AN EVENING WITH KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: The Books & Books Literary Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center present the ﬁrst African American woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets $20 general admission; add a signed copy of her new memoir “Lovely One” ($37.45 including tax*) to your ticket during checkout. Visit arshtcenter.org.

ZAFEM TAKE-OVER MIAMI CONCERT: Don’t miss out on this incredible show that everyone is talking about, Sept. 20, 6-11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami. Grab your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Eventbrite.com.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

