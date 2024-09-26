World premiere of the innovative musical, hosted by the Historic Hampton House Museum and Cultural Center, in partnership with acclaimed playwright and Miami native Keith C. Wade, Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays, at 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami. The “immersive theatrical experience” offers a dazzling journey through musical, visual, and emotional landscapes chronicling vivid memories and true-life stories, as told by Keith’s beloved parents Henry and Barbara Wade, employees of the Hampton House, who met, fell in love, eventually married, and worked there during its heyday from 1964 to 1975. Keith their only child, grew up hearing all the intriguing details of parties and celebrations shared by his parents. The narrative is enriched with original musical scores by Danette Inyang and Jerald Dorsett, transporting the audience back to relive the events that shaped the rich history of this national treasure. Tickets at Eventbrite.com or the Historic Hampton House at 305-638-5800.

***

SHREK THE MUSICAL: “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who ﬁnds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back as the hilarious, Tony Award-winning, musical stage spectacle brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar-winning animated ﬁlm to life, Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $40, call 561-832-7469 or visit Kravis.org

***

FAMILY FEST: Bring the whole family for a memorable experience at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., as we kick off this season with an exciting lineup of free performances! Start with “The Big Sing,” Sept. 29, where voices unite in a joyful celebration of music, and don’t miss “The Busy Bees’ Great Adventure,” Oct. 19, a fun-ﬁlled journey inspiring environmental awareness. Admission is free but ﬁrst-access passes are required and are now available. Reserve yours today at arshtcenter.org.

***

DIVINE 9 “DESTINATION FREEDOM”: Join the Friends of the African-American Research Library & Research Center and represent your sorority and fraternity, with cocktails and appetizers at the set it off party, Sept. 27, 2650 NW 6th St. Fort Lauderdale. Originally scheduled for June 15, the relaunched event will recognize those who have already paid. Call 954-260-7757 or 954-701-4889.

***

MIDDLE-CLASS SUMMIT: OIC of South Florida presents a two-day, mission-centric event dedicated to addressing the challenges facing the middle class and those aspiring to enter it; an interactive conference to deﬁne, build, elevate and sustain middle-class Americans facing economic, housing and health care challenges, Oct. 2 and 3 at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. The summit is open to the public and tickets are available at middleclasssummit.com.

***

JESUS HOPPED THE “A” TRAIN: Opening Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, Tickets at Eventbrite.com or call 305-638-6771. Witness a thrilling revival of the intense prison drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, exploring the American justice system, religion and morality. Set in the lockdown wing of Rikers Island prison in New York City, the themes include race and class, moral responsibility, and the grey area of human behavior and psychology. Critics describe the play as a powerful and poignant portrayal of prison life, where the actors vividly and darkly depict the complex themes and characters.

***

NEW HORIZONS GALA: The pioneering community mental health center and leader in mental health care celebrates its 50th anniversary on Oct. 4, 7 p.m. – midnight at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. The milestone event will celebrate ﬁve decades of essential mental health services, innovative treatment programs, and life-changing support to individuals and families. Attire: evening wear. Tickets available at Eventbrite/New Horizons Golden Jubilee or by calling 305506-5219.

***

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Visit library.pba.edu.

***

BEACH BALL 2024: The YMCA of South Florida kicks off the fall season with its annual event presented by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. The Beach Ball beneﬁts the water safety and drowning prevention programs at the YMCA. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org/beach-ball/ 954-334-9622, ext. 1045.

***

THE HOUSE STILL STANDS”: Commemoration Reception and preview of the 100th anniversary of The Spady House, and closing reception for “Portrait of Ozie Franklin Youngblood: A Man of the 20th Century.” Featuring an artist’s talk with Serge Strosberg, portrait viewing and light refreshments, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Spady Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Cost $20, register at spadymuseum.com/events-timeline/ or call 561-279-8883.

***

LIVE AMPLIFIED! The Raymond F. Kravis Center, Palm Beach County’s #1 entertainment venue has announced its exciting 2024-2025 season, an ovation-worthy lineup of award-winning shows, world-class artists and powerful performances to appeal to audiences of all ages. In addition to performances in the 2,195-seat Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, the Kravis Center will present a diverse array of drama, music and dance in the intimate 285-seat Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse and the flexible 300-seat Helen K. Persson Hall. Tickets for the newly announced 2024 – 2025 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis on Broadway shows) will go on sale to the public online at kravis.org starting Oct. 5 at noon. Guests may purchase their tickets online at the Kravis Center’s ofﬁcial website kravis.org; by calling the Kravis Center box ofﬁce at 561-832-7469, or in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach during box ofﬁce hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the 2024 – 2025 season lineup.

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register by Oct. 15, visit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-357-6400

***

RICHARD BONA AT THE LYRIC: Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com