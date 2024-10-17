Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

***

JESUS HOPPED THE “A” TRAIN: Witness a thrilling revival of the intense prison drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, exploring the American justice system, religion, and morality. Set in the lockdown wing of Rikers Island prison in New York City, the play follows the story of Angel Cruz, a young Puerto Rican man accused of murdering a religious leader, Reverend Kim. Angel claims he was trying to save his friend from Kim’s cult. The themes include race and class, moral responsibility, and the grey area of human behavior and psychology. Critics describe the play as a powerful and poignant portrayal of prison life, where the actors vividly depict the complex themes and characters. Note the production includes explicit language not suitable for young audiences. Through Oct. 20, Thursday 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. at the MLD African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22 Ave., Miami. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com, call (305) 6386771 for other information.

***

LET’S UNITE: Join us for an event that goes beyond the rhythms and melodies you’ve enjoyed at Sounds of Little Haiti. We are coming together to empower our community and shape our future ahead for the elections. Join us and engage in a dynamic call to action. This gathering is designed for ALL ages and is more than just a concert; it’s a chance for the Haitian community to unite and make our voices heard in this year’s elections. Your participation is crucial. We are changing the narrative! Music by L’Orchestre Septentrional and DJ Bullet, we are encouraging everyone to wear all white, Friday, Oct.18, 6 – 11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami. Admission $15, visit Eventbrite.com.

***

JAZZ ROOTS SOUND CHECK: Part of the Jazz Roots concert series from its inception in 2008 welcomes middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools to the Adrienne Arsht Knight Concert Hall for free sound checks, lectures and, on occasion, opportunities to perform with headline artists. Educators with MDCPS, private and independent schools are welcome to join in on the fun by reaching out to education@arshtcenter.org.

***

“POLITICAL CIRCUS 2024”: The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters showcases election-related artwork and popular culture items, continuing a series from 2008, 2016, and 2020. The exhibition features work by local and national artists alongside anonymous commercial items such as bumper stickers, t-shirts, and digital media, through Sunday, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. All events, including the opening reception, panel discussions, and workshops, are free and open to the public. Call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit fau.edu/galleries.

***

CITY OF LAUDERHILL JOBS FAIR: Dress for success and bring resumes for partand full-time opportunities for employment within the city, free and open to the community, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3-6 p.m., Lauderhill City Hall, 5881 W Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill. Visit lauderhill-fl.gov/careers to view current job openings.

***

GREEN MARKET: Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clematis Street & the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

***

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Vsit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-3576400

***

HALLOWEEN HOOPLA: Free event for all ages will include music, arts & crafts, bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, prizes, candy, and more. Free goodie bags while supplies last, Oct. 18, 6 – 8:30 p.m., Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Dr., Tamarac. Visit tamarac.org/231/Special-Events.

***

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

***

