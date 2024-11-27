GREAT THANKSGIVING BANQUET: On Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, The Caring Place @ Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Centers, with the help of more than 200 volunteers, will serve thousands of South Florida homeless and hungry of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Guests will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and additional support will include the distribution of clothing, hygiene products, health services, and the giving away of food boxes and turkeys to more than 500 families in need, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Miami Campus, 2020 NW 1st Ave.; Hollywood Campus, 2056 Scott St. Call 305-571-2245 or 305-349-3046

POMPANO FALL FESTIVAL: Plies, Jeezy and more at the 4th annual edition of the #1 music festival in Broward County, Nov. 30, 3-11 p.m. at Pompano Community Park. Visit pompanofallfest.com.

ART OF BLACK MIAMI: One of the most vibrant times of the year in Miami is right around the corner. Art Basel, the main event of Miami Art Week, is returning for its annual celebration of contemporary art, artists, and galleries. This year, Art Basel Miami Beach will take place Dec. 6 – 8 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Miami Art Week, which Art Basel is included in, will occur Dec. 6 – 8. Also during this year’s Miami Art Week and Art Basel:

AfriKin Art Fair 2024, Dec. 1 – 8, Maison AfriKin, Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami. Themed “Threads of Life in Fragments of Time,” the 10th edition offers a weeklong exploration of the interconnectedness of human existence, the cosmos and the transformative power of art. The event kicks off with a VIP Opening on Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by public days through Dec. 8. Visitors can look forward to an array of artistic explorations, including performance art, climate change installations and immersive digital and visual artworks addressing ecological and social challenges. ARt Connecting Communities, Monday, Dec. 2, Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW 2nd Ave. Miami. Kick off Miami Art Week and Soul Basel with a dynamic evening of ﬁlm, art and virtual reality. Presented by Miami MoCAAD, the main program includes a screening of “ARt Connecting Communities: Overtown and Coral Gables," a documentary directed by ﬁve-time Regional Emmy Award winner Michael Anderson, which explores the historical ties between Overtown and Coral Gables through the perspective of Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, founder of the Black Archives. Following the screening, a moderated conversation will feature Fields and artist Stefan Smith, the creative mind behind the mural “Overtown Pitch: Game Changers,” which celebrates the African Diaspora’s contributions to soccer and Miami’s role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the complimentary event. Advance registration is required, visit EventBrite.com.

Art of Transformation, Dec. 4 – 8 at venues including the Opa-locka Historic Train Station and the reopened City Hall. Organized by the Ten North Group, coinciding with Art Basel Miami and Miami Art Week, the 2024 edition, “Black Aliveness and an Aesthetics of Being,” draws inspiration from Kevin Quashie’s seminal book “Black Aliveness, or A Poetics of Being.” This year’s theme links African and African Diaspora literary and theoretical works with visual art, acknowledging the deep historical relationship between literature and visual expression as tools for documenting history and challenging dominant narratives. Visit EventBrite.com.

"GRIEF NOT GUILTY: RECLAIMING MY TIME": The Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, 480 NW 11th St., in the heart of Historic Overtown, hosts the opening of an evocative exhibition featuring celebrated fabric artist and activist Gary Tyler and local floral designer Quantavia Love, showcasing Tyler’s poignant journey through 41 years of wrongful incarceration, Thursday, Dec. 5. "Grief Not Guilty: Reclaiming My Time" confronts critical issues of systemic injustice, celebrates the human capacity for growth and healing, and invites audiences to reflect on the actual cost of mass incarceration and the resilience required to transcend it. For tickets and additional details visit historicalblackprecinct.org.

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Award-winning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for February 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JAZZ ROOTS SOUND CHECK: Part of the Jazz Roots concert series from its inception in 2008 welcomes middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools to the Adrienne Arsht Knight Concert Hall for free sound checks, lectures and, on occasion, opportunities to perform with headline artists. Educators with MDCPS, private and independent schools are welcome to join in on the fun by reaching out to education@arshtcenter.org.

“POLITICAL CIRCUS 2024”: The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters showcases election-related artwork and popular culture items, continuing a series from 2008, 2016, and 2020. The exhibition features work by local and national artists alongside anonymous commercial items such as bumper stickers, T-shirts, and digital media, through Sunday, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. All events, including panel discussions and workshops, are free and open to the public. Call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit fau.edu/galleries.

“QUINTESSENTIALLY WE”: An artist is a purveyor of truth who uses art to tell personal stories influenced by the time in which they live. That message will be on display in the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County exhibition which kicks off the Main Gallery season. Free and open to the public through Jan. 18, the exhibition will highlight works from 25 Palm Beach County-based professional artists in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building at the council’s downtown Lake Worth Beach headquarters, 601 Lake Ave. Exhibition hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit palmbeachculture.com/.

FLORIDA CLASSIC: The 2024 Florida Blue Florida Classic between the BethuneCookman Wildcats and Florida A&M Rattlers is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando. FanFest kicks off four hours prior to the game at 11:30 a.m. at Tinker Field (just outside the West Side of Camping World Stadium). Admission to FanFest is free and a game ticket is not required. Aside from the big game, events throughout the week include a VIP “Night of Distinction” reception, a massive kickoff luncheon featuring both head coaches, a Friday night “Battle of the Bands” at the Kia Center, and the state’s largest diversity job fair. The Florida Classic is highly regarded as the nation’s largest football game between two Historically Black College/University (HBCU) schools since its inception in 1978. Visit floridaclassic.org.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

