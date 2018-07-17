SPONSORED CONTENT

FTC Cutler Bay Expands its Offerings with Three New Programs in High Demand Industries

By Jeannette Rivera-Lyles

Strategically-driven, smart growth are the principles guiding Florida Technical College in 2018 as it continues to expand its offerings by adding programs in industries with high demand for workers. FTC Cutler Bay is the latest of FTC’s six campuses to add to its offering with bachelor’s degrees in Allied Health Care Management and in Business-Entrepreneurship, Management, and Marketing available via hybrid and online delivery methods at the Cutler Bay campus. Also added, HVAC/R with PLC diploma program. Registration is now open for all three.

A report by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity states that demand for healthcare workers will grow almost 19 percent between now and 2025. Demand for trained construction workers in different areas of the industry is expected to grow an average of 15 percent during the same period. The same report shows demand for business-related occupations is expected to rise by 13 percent.

“These new programs will enrich the educational experience offered to our Cutler Bay students,” said Mariel Gutierrez, Executive Director of Cutler Bay campus. “We are intentionally and purposely focused on preparing students for industries that are generating jobs and moving the economy, locally and statewide.”

The bachelor’s in Allied Health Care Management requires a diploma as a medical assistant technician, or an associate degree as a medical assistant from an institution accredited by an accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The HVAC/R with PLC diploma program is 17-months long and requires a high school diploma.

Students who enroll in the Allied Health Care Management program will take courses geared to provide administrative management skills applicable within health service organizations, procedural medical coding with information technology, as well as basic clinical and lab procedures. The program is taught as a hybrid, with part of the curriculum taught on campus and some courses delivered online (hybrid mode). In addition to Cutler Bay, another four FTC campuses currently offer this program: Deland, Lakeland, Orlando and Pembroke Pines.

The bachelor’s degree in Business-Entrepreneurship, Management and Marketing is designed to prepare entrepreneurs, managers and marketing professionals. With the addition of Cutler Bay, the program is now available in all FTC campuses via hybrid and online delivery methods.

Students in the HVAC/R with PLC diploma program are trained to perform installation tasks, service and repairs in heating, refrigeration and air conditioning systems. The program also incorporates a computer component, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), which is usually not offered in any other HVAC programs.

Earlier this year, Florida Technical College expanded its capabilities by merging with National University College (NUC), which had been until now a sister institution owned by the same parent company. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, NUC also brought four other colleges under its tent. These are: The Digital Animation & Visual Effects (DAVE) School and Lasalle Computer Learning Center, in Florida, as well as Instituto de Banca y Comercio and Ponce Paramedical College, in the island. The merger gives FTC access to a broader pool of academic talent and resources for the benefit of its students.

“Our growth has been strategically thought out to make the best use of our resources, talent bank

and community partnerships for a model of educational excellence,”said Dr. James Michael Burkett, president of FTC, Dave School and LaSalle. “We are delivering high-quality education that is flexible and accessible to students with a busy life and families to care for.”

Further, and at a time when the Puerto Rican population has had an unprecedented growth in the state post-hurricane Maria, FTC is offering a Spanish language Baking and Pasteleria program at its Kissimmee campus. Accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF), the largest and most important professional organization of chefs and cooks in the nation, the 13-month long program is now in its third edition and has been tremendously successful.

For additional information about FTC programs offerings call (786) 405-1100 visit www.ftccollege.edu.