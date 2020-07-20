COMMISSIONER JORDAN WANTS YOU TO KNOW: Miami-Dade commissioners have approved a $10 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program providing a onetime payment to assist families having difﬁculty paying their rent due to the COVID19 pandemic. The amount of assistance depends on family size, type of housing, and total household income, the application is due by 5 p.m. on July 17. Contact MiamiDade Public Housing and Community Development at 305-723-1815.

***

OPA-LOCKA FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19: The city will host a #MaskUpOpalocka Mask Distribution on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a caravan to distribute masks, hand sanitizer, and answer questions related to the coronavirus. The city conducts a food distribution each Tuesday and has partnered with the state and Miami-Dade County to host a walk-up testing site at Sherbondy Park to provide testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public 12 years old and older. For more information visit opalockafl.gov/coronavirus.

***

KIDSFIT JAMATHON JULY 23: The public is invited to join as thousands of youth from camps and living rooms around the county rally to “jam” and show off their dance moves. Digital Vibez, a Palm Beach County nonproﬁt committed to supporting children with avenues to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, is hosting the 9th annual event, 1:30 – 3 p.m. online at digitalvibez.org and its social media platforms. The event, a showcase of activities, dance, and ﬁtness, is expected to draw thousands of youth and members of the community to dance, shake, twist, move and groove to Island rhythms, Latin beats and today’s hits. Visit digitalvibez.org.

***

HISTORIC VIRGINIA KEY BEACH 75TH CELEBRATION: Join the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Virtual Film Exhibition and Cocktail Reception on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Ticket holders gain access to Private VIP Pre-show starting at 6 p.m. Notable historian Dr. N. D. B. Connolly will narrate three documentary shorts expounding on the critical stories that have framed Miami’s history commemorating the struggle of African Americans and the Caribbean Diaspora throughout South Florida over the last 75 years. The show also includes “Kizie The Violist,” who will take viewers on a musical journey through the Historic Beach Park Site; three cocktail recipe (alcoholic and non) demonstrations by Marco Puglielli, master mixologist at Café Avanti in Miami Beach, a special Unsung Heroes Tribute, surprises, and more. Streaming Live on Facebook through the Socio Platform. Visit hvkbmp.org/virtualexhibition, call 305-960-4600 or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

***

EARLY VOTING: The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Ofﬁce has announced two new locations; the Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW 1st Ave., Delray Beach; and Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres. Early Voting for the Aug. 18 Primary Election will begin Monday, Aug. 3, and continue through Sunday, Aug.16, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who choose to Vote-by-Mail may drop off their voted Vote-by-Mail ballot to any Early Voting site during Early Voting hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit pbcelections.org.

***

RISE MIAMI-DADE FUND ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS: To help weather the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses in Miami-Dade County can apply for loans from the Re-Investing in our Small Business Economy (RISE) fund, at risemiamidade.com.

***

FOOD WEDNESDAYS AT NEW MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: Fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and meat are being provided at the church, 748 W 9th St., Riviera Beach, courtesy of Bishop Thomas, Rev. Angus Brabham of Sanctuary of God Church, and Palm Beach Harvest. Stay in car for social distancing; volunteers welcome. Call 561310-6641.

***

BLACK WORLD GUIDE: The Black Affairs Advisory Board, in conjunction with the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, is accepting submissions for the 2020-2021 Black World Guide, to connect with Miami-Dade County’s African Diaspora Community. A digital version of the 2018-2019 guide is available at miamidade.gov/advocacy/library/black-world-guide.pdf for reference. Applications for inclusion in the guide must be submitted in the requested format and returned to Retha Boone-Fye, BAAB program director, by Friday, July 31.

***

BROWARD CENTER BROADWAY ONLINE: The weeklong Virtual Broadway Intensive Aug. 3 – 7 lets fans experience new discoveries, active learning and artistic creation while exploring the multifaceted world of Broadway. The immersive experience will provide small group instruction and specialized sessions including choreography, directing, technical theater as well as interactive daily masterclasses with Broadway professionals. For ages 10-18 from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. each day. Tuition for each one-week program is $200. Registration for all summer programs is available online at BrowardCenter.org/virtualprograms, by email at registrar@BrowardCenter.org or by phone at 954-414-6904.

***

FREE VIRTUAL JAZZ PROGRAM: The Hammonds House Museum – former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron – is creating and curating cultural experiences such as “Conversations about Jazz and Other Distractions with Carl Anthony,” every other Thursday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. through Dec. 24. The events are free, but registration is required. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

***

TIKI MARKET IS BACK: The Caribbean-themed market is back for Summer Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon at the Riviera Beach Marina. Call 561-352-6626 or visit tikimarketrb.com.

***

VIRTUAL HEALING THE BLACK WOMAN: Aerica Karriem, founder of Black Online Therapy, has announced Healing The Black Woman Inside 2-Day Intensive, a weekend event focused on the empowerment and elevation of the black and brown woman, has moved online and will be held as a virtual event during the covid pandemic, Aug. 1-2. To register visit bit.ly/healingtheblackwoman2020.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com