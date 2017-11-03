Officer Caesar Goodson, left, one of six Baltimore city police officers charged in connection to the death of Freddie Gray

Caesar Goodson was the driver of the police van in which Gray was critically injured in April 2015, touching off protests and rioting. Goodson was acquitted of murder and other charges last year. He is scheduled to face an administrative trial board Monday.

Two members of the Baltimore Police Department and one outside chair will consider whether Goodson violated department policies and procedures. Then they’ll decide whether the officer should be disciplined and what the punishment will be. The hearing is expected to last up to five days.