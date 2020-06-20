ROY MIZEL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Betty Jean Hankerson, 84, died June 11. Service will be held 10am Thursday, June 18 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Royetta T. Tunnage, 83, died June 14. Service will be held 10am Saturday, June 20 at First Baptist Church Piney Grove. Virtual Service Only.

Ralph V. Smith, 75, died June 7. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 20, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Bruce Gadson, 64, died June 6. Services will be held 1pm Saturday, June 20, at Roy Mizell &Kurtz Worship Center.

James Spence, Jr., 777, died June 11. Service will be held 2pm Saturday, at Hallandale Beach Church of Christ.

Jessie B. Merriweather, 87, died June 13. Services will be held 1:30pm Saturday, June 27, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Jencie Bryant, 87, died June 16. Arrangements are pending.

Denise Huff, 67, died June 15. Arrangements are pending.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME

William Stackhouse Sr., 61, cook, died June 6. Service will be held 11am Friday at Victory Christian Center.

Robert Cummings, 66, university of miami dietary worker, died June 10. Viewing 2-4pm Friday.

Allan Rupert Knowles, 64, miami herald pressman, died June 13. Viewing will be held 24pm Friday.

Janie Mae Marshall, 82, keller industries lead worker, died June 14. Friday Viewing will be held 24pm Friday.

RANGE

FUNERAL HOME

Jason Patrick Washington, 52, stage technician set-up for local 500 union, died June 11. Private Memorial Service 2pm Thursday in the Chapel.

Annie Bell King, 69, homemaker, died June 7. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

John Clark Sr., 78, machine operator, died June 3. Graveside service will be held 11am Friday, June 19, at Graceland South Cemetery.

Antoine Robinson, 32, laborer, died June 6. Graveside services will be held 12pm Friday, June 19, at 12 P.M. at Graceland South Cemetery.

Ralph Major, 69, custodian, died June 7. Service will be held 11am Saturday June 20, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME MLK

Jearline Crawford Johnson, 74, hospitality, died June 10. Service will be held 4pm Saturday at MLK Chapel.

Lewis Blount, 80, died June 11. Service was held.

Charlie Edward Traver, 61, died June 7. Service was held

Earlean Wilson, 65, died June 4 in Marietta, Georgia. Service was held.

Beryl Johnson, 80, died June 8. Service was held.