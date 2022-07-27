Visit Houston and its rich African American heritage will amaze you. Discover historic sights, bike around iconic neighborhoods. Visit museums and cultural centers. Eat and drink around the city. Experience Black life in HTX and you’ll enrich your soul.

The African American population in Houston has been signiﬁcant almost since the city was founded in 1836. These days the Black community comprises 22.83% of the population and has yielded two African American mayors: Lee Patrick Brown (1998 – 2004) and Sylvester Turner (2016 – 2022).

And Houston has twice as many black residents as Atlanta. Come say hello!

Freedmen’s Town – Fourth Ward

Former enslaved people from Texas and Louisiana flocked to Houston’s 4th Ward establishing Freedmen’s Town in 1865. John Henry “Jack” Yates led the community, became the ﬁrst minister of the city’s ﬁrst Black church and founder of the Houston Academy school. This vibrant neighborhood flourished up to the 1930s, much like New York’s Harlem. The district is now a treasured Nationally Registered Historic Landmark and Houston’s ﬁrst Heritage District under the stewardship of the Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy, marked by historic houses, museums and churches.

Must Visits:

• Antioch Missionary Baptist Church – (Houston’s ﬁrst Black church. Circa 1866.)

• African American Library at the Gregory School – (African-American history and culture)

• R.B.H. Yates Museum – (1912 home of Yates’ son Rutherford B. H. Yates)

• Bethel Missionary Baptist Church – (Yates second congregation started in 1890s)

• Historic Brick Streets at Andrews and Wilson St. – (1900s African-designed brick streets)

Tips: Take an enlightening historic/cultural walking or bicycle tour with Freedmen’s Town Walking Tours. Or cruise around the Third Ward on two wheels listening to music with 3rd Ward Tours.

Visit Amazing Tourist Sights

There’s an entertaining mix of things to do in Houston, and much is centered around Black history or culture. From illuminating museums that preserve history to new cultural meccas.

Must Visit:

• Buffalo Soldiers National Museum – Largest repository of African-American military history in the world. Revolutionary War, World Wars, etc.

• The Post – Former Barbara Jordan Post Ofﬁce is now Houston’s newest cultural center. Rooftop garden, Skyfarm, food hall. Concerts at the 713 Music Hall (Lucky Daye, Jasmine Sullivan, Giveon).

Tips: Make a date to meet on the Post rooftop park, have dinner at ChòpnBlọk and head to a concert by artists like Ludacris.

Get In Touch with Farm Life

Go off the beaten tourist path, feel your roots and get down to earth. Visit Blackowned farms. See fruit and vegetables planted, grown and harvested. Follow the food chain back to its sources and meet the forward-thinking farmers advancing agrarian life.

Must Visit:

• Sweetwater Farms – Explore this six-acre family-owned urban farm. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Agriculturist Chaz Daughtry shows students and tourists how healthy food choices can be grown and made. He’s also developed SoulFitGrill, a line of “healthy, soulful spices.”

• Ivy Leaf Farms – Run by Ivy Walls, provides vegetables like collard greens (Georgia, Champions) and okra (Green Velvet, Burgundy) to local Black chefs who prefer home grown produce. Roam through a pumpkin patch and feel the ground below. Support share programs that provide free veggies to those in need.

Tips: Farm visits are by reservation only, so reach out before your trip to conﬁrm date, time and accessibility.

Gaze at Houses of Art

Artists’ interpretations of life, culture and history are on view around Houston. Curators are shepherding painters and sculptors and opening galleries that keep African diaspora heritage alive and introduce visitors to the latest visions from talented artists.

Must Visit:

• Community Artists’ Collective – The cultural collective champions African American artists and links them with their communities. Popular exhibitions feature emerging and experienced talent. Art becomes more accessible to children and adults through enlightening educational programs.

• Project Row Houses – Non-proﬁt org in Houston’s historic Third Ward, encompasses ﬁve city blocks and 39 structures. The row house provides exhibit space for artists’ installations. Art programs and neighborhood activities abound.

• Modern Art Gallery – (The MAG) Former Texaco ofﬁce building turned into Downtown art gallery courtesy of creative directors Maya Prince and Emmanuel Alia who run the design studio Prauper. Majestic cement floors and walls frame art shots. It’s almost like walking around an urban ruin.

Tips: At CAC your support can make a big difference. To invest in their community development programs you can donate. The Mag hours: Wednesday – Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.

Eat Out and Meet Town Folks

Dine around town. Explore Black restaurants that serve the latest cuisine from top chefs and restauranters. Mingle with the locals as you wine, dine and feast on desserts.

Must Visit:

• The Breakfast Klub – A Houston institution that attracts people from across the United States who love the southern-inspired dishes: Wings & Grits or Biskits & Gravy.

• Juneteenth Jubilee Dinner – A multi-course dinner. Brainchild of “Top Chef” Chef Dawn Burrell. Growers, purveyors, winemakers, and distillers attend.

• Houston This Is It Soul Food – Classic comfort food diner (circa 1959). Owner Craig Jacobs carries on grandparents’ legacy. Near Texas Southern University.

• Lost & Found – Sip on a cocktail at this popular bar. Enjoy the patio views of downtown. Drinks are just $5 during happy hour, so bring a friend.

Tips: Munch on Wings & Waffles at TBK. Eat the Mac & Cheese at This Is It. Drink a Golden Cadillac (Tequila, Cognac, House Pineapple Syrup + Lime+ Grand Marnier) at Lost & Found.

Come to HTX’s Annual Juneteenth Celebrations

Juneteenth was born in Galveston on June 19,1865 when it was announced that all enslaved Texans were free. Since then, Texans have honored this important date in history with musical events, art exhibits, special dinners, and more. Must Visit:

• Juneteenth At Emancipation Park – The two-day annual festival is held on a 10acre park, which was purchased by former enslaved men determined to celebrate emancipation. The event features musical performances, children’s activities, community vendors…

• The Journey To Freedom Celebration at Miller Outdoor Theater – Features story-telling journeys with visuals, educational narrations, live music and dance.

• Galveston Island Tour – to birthplace of Juneteenth, where Union troops announced end of slavery in Texas: Proclamation Reading, Guided Freedom Tours, Nia Cultural Center & Equality Mural, Juneteenth Parade…

Tips: Tributes include nod to Al Edwards, father of Juneteenth who pushed for state holiday. Also acknowledge work of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee