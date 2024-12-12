(New York – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is launching a significant new tool to assist families across America impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The AFA Virtual Helpline Assistant, an avatar named “Allison,” is a free, fully interactive resource on AFA’s website (www.alzfdn.org) which answers users’ questions about dementia, caregiving, brain health, memory issues, and more.

Allison is a friendly, professional avatar designed to supplement the work of AFA’s Helpline, which is staffed entirely by licensed social workers who are specifically trained in dementia care. The avatar is programmed to answer hundreds of common dementia-related questions, ranging from basic ones such as “What is Alzheimer’s disease?” to more advanced issues such as “What do I do if my loved one keeps asking to go home when they are already home?”

Users can ask questions by typing text into a chat box or through voice interaction using their device’s microphone and will receive instant feedback and information. At any time during their session, users can ask Allison to create a ticket and have a Helpline social worker contact them to discuss more detailed, complex, or personalized issues.

“This new service greatly expands our ability to provide people with helpful information in their time of need,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Individuals will be able to get answers to many questions quickly and easily, without having to search through a website, while still having the option to ask to speak with a licensed social worker.”

The system is completely confidential and free to use. Allison can serve individuals in all major languages. Users do not have to input any personal information to use the system unless they are asking to speak with a licensed social worker, in which case they only need to provide contact information so the social worker can follow up with them.

“Allison will be a helpful supplement to AFA’s Helpline social workers,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “By providing answers to general questions and connecting users to social workers for help with more indepth, detailed issues, this new service helps us better serve families, caregivers, and the general public.”

The streaming animation service for this interactive Help avatar is powered by D-ID. It is programmed by David Norris of Bold Crow AI.

Nearly 7 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One in six seniors are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million people care for someone living with the disease every day. Caregivers need constant information and support to care for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Individuals wishing to utilize this service can do so by visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org. Information about AFA’s other support services and programs is also available on the website.