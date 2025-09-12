Riviera Beach – Daphne Taylor, a proliﬁc local journalist, has died.

The Riviera Beach native’s extensive coverage of her South Florida community for the South Florida Times included innumerable news articles and feature stories, as well as sports reporting such as HBCUs, the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat.

Taylor also founded WGRL, a local mentorship program to teach broadcast journalism to at-risk girls.

Her obituary states, “Daphne Lisann Taylor age 63 of West Palm Beach Florida. Passed away on September 1, 2025.

“Daphne’s accomplishments in television and journalism are well documented and will be celebrated and recorded, for future generations to observe. May all of the beautiful memories be cherished forever by all who knew and loved Daphne Taylor.”

The beloved Taylor graduated from Suncoast High School before earning a journalism degree at Florida State University. Her broadcast work included NBC in Washington, D.C., and the American Urban Radio Networks, as well as locally.

Taylor was a member of the former afﬁliate chapter Palm Beach Association of Black Journalists (PBABJ), and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

For many who best knew her work, Taylor’s legacy is best appreciated in that context – in the company of M.A. Hall Williams, late founder and editor of the Florida Photo News, and other deceased local giants of journalism such as Rhonda Swan, Marian Dozier, and Freddie Stebbins Jefferson.

“For as long as I knew Daphne,” said Keely Gideon-Taylor, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, “I observed her as being very engaged in the interests of local communities. She was especially passionate about the people’s stories. Daphne enjoyed her work as a journalist. I was honored to be recognized along with her during a Women in Media Awards in May 2024. She was a true woman of media. We will all miss her.”

As her sister Donique Lorick put it, “A work of heart. That’s what media was for Daphne.”

Family members have set memorial services for Saturday, September 27, at Payne Chapel AME Church, 801 9th St. in West Palm Beach, with Open Viewing from 11 am – 12 p.m., and Celebration of Life to begin at noon.

To send flowers, share your heartfelt memories, condolences and stories, or to plant a memorial tree in memory of Daphne Taylor, visit bellandclarkfh.com/obituary/DaphneTaylor.

See more Daphne Lisann Taylor photos, and a sampling of myriad wide spread tributes, on Page 4B.