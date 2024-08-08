Miami– The upcoming Primary Election this month is a crucial time for Democrats who are seeking to flip seats blue locally and in the Florida Legislature.

But a local Democratic leader has endorsed a Republican candidate in her reelection bid for state House of Representatives.

In a rare move, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert III is supporting state Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Republican, who is being challenged by Key Biscayne Democratic Club President Jackie Gross-Kellogg.

Lopez’s House District 113 includes the Village of Key Biscayne, the City of Miami and Coral Gables.

In endorsing Lopez, Gilbert said she has never failed to ﬁght for policies that address the real issues South Florida residents face.

“She has been a champion for HD 113, and it has been a pleasure to work closely with her on numerous occasions to promote smart growth and economic prosperity in Miami-Dade,” he said in a statement. “I’m proud to offer her my endorsement and look forward to the opportunity to continue serving alongside her.”

Gilbert couldn’t be reached for further comments.

Lopez said on social media: “I am proud to receive the support and endorsement of Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert and Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez in my reelection to represent HD 113.”

Gross-Kellogg, a resident of Key Biscayne, said in a text message: “Regarding endorsements, you’ll need to speak with the other Miami candidates on the 2024 ballot about whom they choose to support in other areas’ contests. I cannot speak for them.”

Gross-Kellogg said she will be supporting Democratic candidates up and down during the election cycle, as expected from the chair of the local Democratic Club.

She said President Biden won the district by 12 points, which makes HD 113 possibly the most flippable state legislative district on the 2024 Florida electoral map.

“I look forward to a great dialogue with the voters of the district over the next ﬁve months,” she said.

State Sen. Shervin Jones, who is also chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, said it’s rare for someone to endorse a candidate outside his or her party.

He said it can happen if the two have a good working relationship and decide to endorse an individual despite being a member of a different political party.

For example, Jones said former state Rep. Chris Smith, who represented Broward County, endorsed Gov. Bush, a Republican, in 2002.

“Because at the time they created a working relationship,” Jones told the South Florida Times. “I’m never the one to make some kind of way judgement based on a decision but as chair, I’m making sure we support Gross-Kellego in the race in hopes she can pull it off. It’s nothing against Lopez because we worked together on some issues, but I have a responsibility to support a Democrat.”

Gilbert, who was automatically reelected to another four-year term in June when no one challenged him during the qualifying period, said his endorsement was based on Lopez’s track record and recent sponsored legislation.

During the 2024 Florida Legislative Session, Lopez sponsored legislation to crack down on human trafﬁcking at massage parlors and the bill also targets health care practitioners.

Lopez co-sponsored legislation to prevent private garages and parking lot operators from charging excessive late fees and taking action to collect any debts until drivers have a chance to plead their cases.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed both bills into law which took effect on July 1.

Lopez has had a run-in with the law.

According to published reports, in 1997, Lopez was convicted for honest services mail fraud and sentenced to 27 months in federal prison but her sentence was commuted by then U.S. President Bill Clinton in 2000 after she served 15 months, The conviction was vacated by the U.S. District Court for Middle District of Florida in 2011.

Gross-Kellogg is currently a program coordinator at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Key Biscayne.

She was president of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club and co-founding member of the Key Biscayne Soccer Club.

Gross-Kellogg said she has been advocating for more green spaces in Key Biscayne and is involved in efforts to revitalize her alma mater Coral Gables Senior High School.

“Despite budget constraints, Gross-Kellog sees the “hidden beauty” in the school and remains hopeful due to a nearly $26 million modernization program and plans for a $5 million endowment fund,” her website said “Her dedication to education and community development shines through in her work.”

She also has been involved in various cultural institutions, including the Lowe Art Museum, ArtCenter/South Florida, and the Education Fund and Art Basel.

Gross-Kellogg is the lone Democrat in the race after publicity specialist Jenny Lee pulled out less than 24 hours after she ﬁled her paperwork in May.

So far, Lopez has raised $289,047 for her campaign and Gross-Kellogg has $10,554 in the bank, according to the Florida Department of Elections.

After a disastrous midterm election in 2022, Democrats are hoping for better results in August and in November.

DeSantis beat former governor Charlie Crist by almost 2 million votes, and Republicans expanded their majority from 78 to 85 seats in the Florida House of Representatives.

In the Florida Senate, Republicans also expanded their margin from 24 to 28 seats, giving them a supermajority in the Senate.

In the Aug. 20 Primary, 20 Senate seats are up for grabs as eight Republicans are being challenged by Democrats, the GOP seeking to turn four seats red and ﬁve seats are open due to term-limits including in SD 53 which represents a portion of Broward County.

Former Broward County mayor Barbara Sharief, Rodney Jacobs, who leads Miami’s ofﬁcial civilian-controlled police watchdog board, and attorney Chad Klitzman, all Democrats , are seeking the party’s nomination to face Republican Vincent Parlatore, who worked at the Broward County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce, in November.

The winner will replace Democratic Sen. Lauren Book who’s term-limited this year.

Democrats are competing for three seats in the Senate with no Republican challengers.

For the House of Representatives, 120 seats are up for grabs as Republicans seek to keep control and Democrats are trying to hang on to their seats including in HD 105.

State Rep. Marie Woodson, a Haitian American, is seeking a third term but faces Libertarian Party political newcomer Joshua Hlavka in the primary House District 105 covers areas including Sheridan Street to the Broward County line, University Drive and Dixie Highway.

Woodson was ﬁrst elected to the House in 2020 as the ﬁrst Haitian American from Broward County and won reelection in 2022.

Also in the House, 15 seats are open due to term limits as Republicans and Democrats are competing in each race.