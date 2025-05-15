One who is not a Trump supporter, Maryland Gov. Westley Moore, the state’s ﬁrst Black governor, is on the Democratic Party’s radar for the presidency. PHOTO COURTESY OF WESMOORE.COM

By David L. Snelling

Miami – Two voting blocs that helped put President Trump back in the White House regret their 2024 support of his political agenda.

Hispanics in South Florida and Blacks nationwide would like to take back their votes after Trump’s sweeping anti-illegal immigration policy and eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) requirements have impacted their lives, according to two surveys.

Some suggested that they will not vote for a GOP presidential candidate in 2028, as Trump is touting Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator Marco Rubio as his successor.

Hispanics including Cubans and Venezuelans in South Florida regret voting for Trump who helped the president carry Miami-Dade, the ﬁrst Republican presidential candidate to win there since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

According to Newsweek, a survey revealed that half of the Venezuelan population who supported Trump wish they had voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

About 40 percent of all respondents said they plan to support a Democratic, Independent, or non-MAGA candidate in 2028.

This after Trump’s attempt to revoke Venezuelans’ Temporary Protection Status (TPS) granted by the President Biden administration and end a parole program for Cubans, Venezuelans and Haitians that allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for two years.

The federal courts temporarily stymied Trump’s deportation orders which is part of his massive illegal immigration crackdown operation.

About 23 percent of Cuban Americans in South Florida who supported Trump disagreed with his policy to end the parole program and wished they could do a 180 at the polls in 2024.

Some Cuban Americans are expressing outrage after Heidy Sanchez, 44, was detained and deported to Cuba in April following a routine check-in appointment at an ICE ofﬁce.

She left behind her one-year daughter.

Sanchez’s family is pleading with the Trump administration to bring her back to the U.S. and reunite her with her daughter.

According to another survey, among the 26 percent of the Black population that supported Trump, more than half wished they hadn’t voted for him after signing an executive order to drop DEI requirements for government agencies, private companies and colleges.

Black men, ages 18 to 30 who participated in the study, said their lives are already affected by the decree and their future remains uncertain.

Trump said he won’t run for a third term in 2028 even if voters approve a U.S. Constitution amendment to allow him to stay in the White House until 2032.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press last week, Trump discussed his ﬁrst 100 days in ofﬁce and was uncertain whether he will uphold the Constitution to carry out some of his political agenda including his massive illegal immigration crackdown operation. “I don’t know… I’m not a lawyer,” Trump said.

Trump is depicted as a polarizing ﬁgure drawing backlash for his deportation operation and signing an executive order to eliminate DEI and withholding federal funding for colleges and private sector companies which refuse to comply.

In addition, Trump’s approval rating has hit an all-time low, as 55 percent of American citizens disagree over the way his administration is running the country.

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits the president from running for a third term but an all-out campaign among MAGA supporters has mounted to ask voters to extend his term in political ofﬁce.

Nevertheless, Trump said his current term will be his last.

“I’m not looking at that,” Trump said about possibly running in 2028. “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

With Trump becoming a lightning rod of controversy since his return to the White House, Democrats see his performance and the disdain of his former supporters as an opportunity to regain the presidency in 2028.

Rumors are swirling that Harris will run again and former First Lady Michelle Obama is mulling a run for the White House.

But some Democrats are pessimistic over their chances of a woman beating a top GOP contender since Harris and Hilary Clinton both lost to Trump.

Maryland Gov. Westley Watende Omari Moore, the state’s ﬁrst Black governor, is on the Democratic Party’s radar for the presidency in 2028.

Some party members describe him as politically astute and smart, an accomplished businessman and a rising star for the Democrats.

But Moore, who was once considered Harris’ running mate in 2024, is downplaying a potential run for the White House in 2028.

Moore said he’s focusing on his gubernatorial reelection campaign in 2026.

“I’m really excited right now about the work that’s happening right now in the state of Maryland,” Moore said when he was a guest on ABC’s The View.

But Maryland-based Democratic strategist Len Foxwell told The Hill that Moore is appearing on radio and local TV shows in key battleground states, a sign he’s exploring the possibility of running.

“He’s doing very little to discourage that speculation about 2028 … His schedule was at odds with his message,” Len Foxwell said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are also considered frontrunners for the Democratic Party nomination.