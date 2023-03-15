By Milton Vickers

In the early 1970’s, MIAMI-DADE County was unsure of its identity. Would the KKK maintain significant influence in North and South Dade or would diversity of races, religions and nationalities define the community where people could live together and thrive.

Fortunately men like then mayor Steve Clark, county manager Ray Good, deputy county manager Dewey Knight and clerk of courts Harvey Ruvin began to shape and perhaps engineer a vision of a world class metropolis.

With the recent passing of Harvey Ruvin the longtime Clerk of Courts and County Commissioner, this county has lost a beacon of light and hope for people of color, diverse religions and lovers of the environment. During his time on the county commission Ruvin championed affirmative action, equal opportunity, fair housing and employee centered policies.

I met Harvey after he was elected to the county commission, and I became the County’s Affirmative Action Director. He could be counted on to sponsor or support legislation that was in the best interest of the greatest number of residents while always focused on fairness, inclusion and common sense. He insisted that all residents believe that county government belonged to them.

Harvey was more than an elected official or a public administrator. He believed in service and in people . We lost a visionary who made a difference.