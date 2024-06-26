“A NIGHT TO REMEMBER”: District 9 Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee with Prom Queen Corrine Thompson, 91, and Prom King Jackie Warren, 71. PHOTO COURTESY OF COMMISSIONER MCGHEE

Miami – Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9) Kionne L. McGhee hosted the second annual District 9 Senior Prom: A Night to Remember, celebrating the vibrant senior community in Miami-Dade County.

The sold-out event welcomed more than 400 enthusiastic participants at JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park in Goulds, Fla., offering them an evening of networking, dancing and ﬁne dining.

The memorable night highlighted the importance of socialization for the aging population. Studies have shown that social engagement can signiﬁcantly improve mental and physical health among seniors, reducing the risk of depression and cognitive decline by up to 50% (National Institute on Aging).

Events such as the District 9 Senior Prom provide a vital platform for seniors to stay active, connected and joyful.

A heartwarming highlight of the evening was the recognition of Prom King Jackie Warren 71 years old and Prom Queen Corrine Thompson, 91 years old.

Their radiant smiles and spirited participation exempliﬁed the night’s motto, “celebrating life and community at every age.”

Local small business vendors played a crucial role in the success of the event, showcasing the community’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The event was made possible by the support of key partners, including the Miami-Dade Police Department, MiamiDade Parks and Recreation, Chuckiee Boy Party Express as well as vendors Ten’s Kitchen, Harmony Party Rental, Diva Cakes Sweets and Treats, Omara Productions, Mia’s Trees, Moe’s Party Rentals, Excellent Flowers, Devine Diamond Productions, DJ Al, and BNS Band.

“This event brought so much joy and excitement to my life,” Mrs. Parks, said. “It’s wonderful to see our community come together and celebrate in such a beautiful way.”

Mr. Dowdell echoed her sentiments. “I haven’t danced like this in years,” he said. “The energy and love in the room were palpable. Thank you, Commissioner McGhee, for giving us a night to remember.”

Commissioner McGhee said such senior citizens “are the foundation of our community. Hosting this prom is a small way to show our appreciation and respect for their contributions and to ensure they feel valued and celebrated.”