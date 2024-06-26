BBQ BREWS & BLUES: Mark your calendar for the 9th Annual edition, June 29, 4-9 p.m., free, in Heart & Soul Park in the Historic Northwest District. Enjoy live music, delicious food, and craft beer while learning about the CRA redevelopment projects in the Heart & Soul of West Palm Beach. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

“MIAMI PRESERVES” PODCAST: Miami has had a diverse cultural tapestry from migration and immigration. Yet the rich history and civic contributions of African Americans remain overlooked in most mainstream narratives. Dade Heritage Trust’s four-episode series beginning June 26 spotlights Black history in Miami through interviews and archival recordings. The ﬁrst episode, “Miami’s Segregated Past,” delves into that history and highlights efforts to preserve African American heritage in the community. Guest speakers include Dr. Marvin Dunn, Megan McLaughlin, and Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney. On leading streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and Amazon.

***

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY: Join the Miami-Dade Young Democrats, Just Vote Period, and DJ Papa Keith from 103.5 The Beat for some drinks, pizza, and a good time. Let’s take a quick break from the work we’re doing to beat back Republican extremism as we laugh (or maybe cry) at the disastrous Trump-led GOP. Doors open 8 p.m. Thursday at Gramps Wynwood (inside Shirley’s Theater), 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Visit mobilize.us/miamidadeyoungdemocrats/

***

DRIVE-IN DEBATE WATCH PARTY: Florida Dems, Miami-Dade Democrats to co-host Thursday for First Presidential Debate, with Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee Chair Shevrin Jones in attendance, at Nite Owl Drive-In, 1400 NE First Ave., Miami. Entrance opens at 8:30 p.m., debate starts at 9.

***

FIRESIDE CHAT: Men, let’s talk about it! Join in the discussion with the docs about prostate, colorectal and mental health, Thursday, June 27, 5:45 – 7:30 p.m., with facilitator Dr. Dennis Kiminyo, at Majestic, 407 Northwood Rd., West Palm Beach. Fellowship, hors’deuves, presented by SHAS Community Initiatives in col- laboration with SHE Holdings. RSVP at 561-632-6051

***

FORT LAUDERDALE VIRTUAL JOB FAIR: Meet with decision-making hiring managers at no cost, June 27, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Visit jobfairpro.com, or the Fort Lauderdale Job Fairs webpage, or call 888-899-8802.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spady.org.

***

ANANCY CHILDREN’S READING FESTIVAL: For a fun-ﬁlled ﬁnale to Caribbean American Heritage Month in June, families with young children are invited to join in an afternoon ﬁlled with stories of mischief and redemption, learning, fun and cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns, Saturday, June 29, from 1 – 5 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. The festival celebrates the legacy of the spider man Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), a character from West African folklore known for his cleverness and trickery. It aims to inspire a love for reading and cultural heritage among young children. Free tickets are available at islandspacefl.org/anancy2024. The public is invited to visit the Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Contact museum@islandspacefl.org, call 954-999-0989, or visit islandspacefl.org.

***

MCCRAY BBQ 90th ANNIVERSARY: Celebration of family business and legacy, Saturday June 29, 2 – 8 p.m. outdoors at the Peach Restaurant, 3950 Georgia Ave., West Palm Beach with free entry, free food, the Derek Mack Band, singers, dancers, deejay, speakers, FAMU alumni, NFL and NBA players. The celebration continues Sunday, June 30, 1 – 5 p.m. outdoors at same venue with a gospel brunch, free food, vendors and headliner Terrion Nelson. Call 561-202-7990.

***

SUMMER HEALTH FAIR: General medical exams, screenings and other services, no insurance needed, free lunch while supplies last, and family fun activities, Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., hosted by the Join the City of Miramar and Memorial Healthcare System, at Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Pkwy. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

“MAMMA MIA!” Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its West End premiere, the brand-new equity production comes to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, through Sunday, June 30; on Tuesday – Saturday at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and available online at kravis.org or by calling the Box Ofﬁce at 561832-7469.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

4TH ON FLAGLER: The City’s 36th annual celebration will feature live entertainment (music on three stages), a Military Honor Ceremony, family activities, roving entertainment (such as stilt walkers), food and refreshments for purchase, and a spectacular 18-minute ﬁreworks show over the Intracoastal Waterway, Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. along the West Palm Beach Waterfront, with ﬁreworks about 9:09 p.m. Join the celebration remotely by tuning into WBPF 25 Special 4th on Flagler or WRMF 97.9 for a simulcast of music from 9 – 9:30 p.m. city hotline 561-822-2222.

***

MEGA BASH FIREWORKS: The Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals square off against each other July 3 and 4 at 6 p.m. with postgame ﬁreworks after both matchups. Visit rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/mega-bash.

***

MIAMI MARLINS STAR-SPANGLED WEEK: The Fourth of July fun begins when the team hosts the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, July 3rd at 6:40 p.m. Upon the game’s conclusion a breathtaking ﬁreworks show will light up the Miami sky. Bring the whole family or your group of friends with the 4 for $44 offer of four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas or waters, and four small popcorns for $44. Fans can take the deal to 5 for $55, 6 for $66, 7 for $77, 8 for $88 and 9 for $99 offers. Visit Marlins.com/Promotions.

***

MLKCC PEACE CAMP: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee’s annual summer program enabling boys and girls to improve their reading, writing, artistic and musical skills, and including educational tours such as to the Spady and Harry T. Moore Museums, continues July 6, 13, 20 and 26 at In Time Church of God in Christ, 1025 7th St., West Palm Beach. To make (tax deductible) donations in support via PayPal visit our website, mlkcc.org; or for Zelle by phone at 561-236-8549.

***

BOOSIE IN BELLE GLADE: Enjoy great food, great vibes and great fun on 4th of July weekend with the star rapper hip/hop artist making his way to the “Muck,” Saturday, July 6 at Las Palmas Belle Glade, 1799 S. Main St., featuring Miami’s own Dj Nasty from 99Jamz. Doors open 6 p.m., visit Eventbrite.com.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com