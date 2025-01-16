PHOTOS COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

NEW YORK, NY (BPRW ) – The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), will lead a series of events in Washing­ton, DC and New York City during the week of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday to keep the Civil Rights leader’s dream and mission alive.

The demonstrations come at a poignant point in which many ques­tions remain on voting rights, eco­nomic opportunity, and criminal justice reform as a second Trump administra­tion is set to take office.

“As we honor Dr. King’s legacy this year, our nation again stands at a cross­roads in the fight for the soul of Amer­ica,” said Sharpton.

“On the eve of Donald Trump’s sec­ond term, we need to be clear as day: Dr. King did not march, preach and lay down his life so that we would one day again retreat into the shadows of hatred and division.

“The man who has made it his mission to suppress the vote, demonize diver­sity and roll back our rights will take the oath again, and this moment de­mands that we be louder, stronger and more determined than ever to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.”

The events will kick off with a legisla­tive breakfast on King’s birthday, Jan. 15, and culminates Jan. 20 with a major Inauguration Day rally and march in Washington, DC.

The MLK Day demonstration will be held at the historic Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, where both Frederick Douglass and Rosa Parks were laid to rest.

NAN’s Annual Policy Forum at the House of Justice in Harlem will this year be held on Saturday, Jan. 18th, in which federal, state, and city leaders from the New York City area will join Sharpton to discuss how they will continue to ad­vance King’s dream for a just, fair na­tion.

EVENT DETAILS

MLK Day Birthday Breakfast

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Mayflower Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036

Sharpton will host the annual event bringing together elected officials, civil rights leaders and other key na­tional stakeholders to reflect on Dr. King’s enduring legacy and discuss strategies to combat the ongoing at­tacks on DEI and voting rights.

King Day Policy Forum at the NAN House of Justice

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m.

NAN House of Justice, 106 W 145th St., New York, NY 10039

The King Day Policy Forum will delve into actionable strategies to safeguard DEI policies, voting rights and other critical civil rights protections heading into the second Trump administration.

MLK Day Rally and March in Wash­ington, DC

Monday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. – Rally begins at McPherson Square, Washington, DC

10:30 a.m. – March to Metropolitan AME Church, 1518 M St. NW

12 p.m. – Rally at Metropolitan AME Church begins

The National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States.

Founded in 1991 by Rev. Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradi­tion of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to pro­mote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportuni­ties for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.

Visit nationalactionnetwork.net.