‘Moving Forward in Love, Peace, and Justice’

1ST Place

KAYLA CEME – 10th Grade

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

The quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a reflection of his outlook that revolved around the concept of a

selfless and unconditional love.

Dr. King is recognized as one of the most influential characters in American history, not only for his taking the lead in

the Civil Rights Movement, but also for his belief in nonviolent resistance.

His life and work serve as a way to demonstrate how societies can move forward in love, peace, and justice. These

themes were essential to his vision of a better country where all could live, regardless of race, color, or ethnic

background.

King believed that love was the most powerful weapon against hate and injustice. As he stated in his Strength to Love

sermons,

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

In order to move forward, love must remain important in our efforts to address the challenges society is experiencing

today. King’s call for love allows us to engage with others in ways that go beyond our personal understanding. And

it’s not just any love, it’s a love that requires action.

Action to tear down organizations of mistreatment and create communities of empathy and respect. To truly and

effectively move forward, we must embrace the idea that love is not just a feeling but a choice to encourage justice

for all, even in the midst of misfortune.

Peace played another large role in King’s principle. He acknowledged that peace was not purely in the absence of

violence but the presence of justice. In his “I Have a Dream” speech, he stated:

“We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

For King, peace and the realization of justice were combined as one. Without justice, any motion of peace was simply

not existing.

The commitment that King put into nonviolence was full of both strategy and moral values. Martin Luther King Jr.

refused to resolve hatred with hatred, violence with violence. Instead, he believed that with the power of peaceful

protests, marches, and calm and civilized disobedience, the cruel systems of racial segregation and discrimination

would be challenged.

As we continue to move forward as a nation, we must continue to attempt to resolve all conflicts using nonviolent

methods.

At the core of King’s activism was a deep sense of justice. He was fixed on his belief that all people have a natural

right to equality and freedom.

He imagined a society in which people of all races and backgrounds would live together in harmony and respect.

To make this dream become a reality, King understood that changes in the way the system was designed were

absolutely necessary. He advocated for laws that would pull apart segregation and give African Americans the right to

vote.

However, justice for all went beyond legal opportunities. It required a shift in cultural attitudes, economic systems,

and the distribution of power.

For King, justice was not something to be granted but a necessary human right. Moving forward, it is essential that

we continue to fight for a more righteous world, in which systematic inequalities are destroyed and every person is

treated with fairness and equality.

This means addressing the inconsistencies in healthcare, education, and employment opportunities that still

astronomically affect undervalued communities. It means striving for a world in which the principles of equity and

fairness are the foundation in our laws and our actions.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a world in love, peace, and justice is as relevant today as it was during the rise of the

Civil Rights Movement.

To move forward in his spirit, we must embrace these values in both our personal lives and our common efforts to

build a more equal society.

Love dares us to overcome division and hate, peace shouts at us to take part in nonviolent resistance to injustice,

and justice demands that we work to create a world where all people are treated with equity and respect.

As we continue to guide the challenges of our world, we can gain inspiration from King’s life and legacy, knowing that

the idea of love, peace, and justice was not just a dream, but a mindset that can guide us toward a brighter and equal

future for all.

2ND Place

JADA SEARLES – 12th Grade

In a world that is divided by fear and misunderstanding, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that love,

peace, and justice are the lights to showcasing a future that used to look dark. The three values mentioned above are

not separate but instead linked, which can create equality. Love allows understanding, peace creates unity, and

justice guarantees fairness. When we embrace these values, we’ll be able to build a society in which all people thrive.

Love: The Foundation for Change

Dr. King did believe that love was the most powerful weapon against hate that people have. This is where, if we open

our hearts and become more accepting, we can see each other as equal. Love is not a feeling, but a commitment to

care about others despite their differences. I have come to realize that as we approach others with compassion, we

replace fear with understanding and prejudice with acceptance.

Thus, during the Civil Rights Movement, interracial communities that embraced love and mutual respect proved that

unity was stronger than division. Today, we could create a continuation of that heritage when we show kindness in

our day-to-day encounters and when we stand up for policies that reflect concern for individuals, in healthcare,

education and environmental justice.

Peace: The Bridge to Justice

Peace is the way to justice. Without peace, there is no way to collaborate, and without collaboration, nothing moves

forward. Dr. King was an advocate for nonviolent protest and proved that peaceful means are the only real means of

sustaining true change. His leading in peaceful protests – the Montgomery Bus Boycott, among others – illustrate the

ways in which unified people could shut down systems of injustice.

We have witnessed, in the modern world, the power of peace movements like Black Lives Matters, where peaceful

demonstrations are continuously considering accountability and equality. Peace creates a space for communication

and understanding which allows diverse voices to come together to solve problems. It is only in a peaceful

environment that true justice can be achieved; it enables the creation of fair systems where everybody is accorded

equal treatment.

Justice: The Goal of Progress

The reason justice is the end is because with it comes a society where all populations and protections are equal,

regardless of race, gender or background. Dr. King fought tirelessly for justice, knowing that equality was essential for

healing the wounds of prolonged cruelty. Justice corrects the wrongs of the past and builds systems that ensure

fairness for future generations.

Even today, justice is not manifested; everything from immigration policies to the reform of criminal justice is far from

over. The truth is achieving justice requires all of us to rise up against discrimination and to fight for policies that

protect the rights of all people. In its presence, justice brings down barriers and propels society into greater strength

than it had before. Dr. King gave many speeches which helped with the creation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and

the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Moving Forward Together

As we reflect on the impact Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made, we are reminded that love, peace and justice are not just

ideals but essential for change. Love brings people together, peace unites people, and justice ensures fairness for all.

When we embrace these values, we honor Dr. King’s vision and create a world in which all people could thrive based

on them as a human being and not their race. It’s not going to be an easy road, but I believe that it will be worth it in

the end.

Every act of kindness, every step toward understanding, every fight for fairness brings us closer to a society built on

love, peace, and justice.

3RD Place

JORDAN VIRTS – 12th Grade

Hatred paralyzes life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates

it.” – the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Civil Rights Movement was remarkably the largest and most impactful period of protest and activism in American

history. The sole figure who is still recognized today as a symbol of peace, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, led the

eventful movement, promoting peace, civil protest, and justice for all who have been dealt with injustice.

Establishing peace in a world full of fear and mistrust, promoting justice in a society filled with cruelty and unfairness,

creating love in humankind tainted with hate and anger. It seemed improbable; however, Dr. King found a way to

connect and communicate his ideas of a new and just American society, promoting love, peace, and justice.

Carrying out love, peace, and justice is difficult in a world which rejects those traits. In the time frame Dr. King lived, a

world in which people couldn’t look past the color of one’s skin and shamed them for it like they could control it,

carrying out his message civilly was thought improbable, yet he prevailed.

He gathered communities and ran peaceful protests, ones which opposers thought would deal no damage. He held

speeches, spreading his message of peace and justice in front of large crowds, numbers of people which were

groundbreaking.

Despite the obstacles he ran into, Martin overcame them. Despite the rejection and humiliation the public held to him,

he still stood strong with his message, promoting love, peace, and justice like no other.

He was the one who stood up, who spoke out, the one who didn’t back down from what he believed was right.

With his message, many activists had taken his practices and expressed their own ideas under his influence.

Furthermore, prevailing the message of love, peace, and justice.

On the very day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, a symbol of love, peace, and justice had fallen. But yet, that

day led to an even larger movement. A movement of the unfinished dreams took upon the youth to accomplish.

Martin Luther King Jr shaped the way America is today and views people of color. It is now our job, our life journey, to

prevail his message, further moving forward in love, peace, and justice.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to

keep moving.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Honorable Mention

KAYDEN GARLAND – 12th Grade

“Love is the only way” – the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

For too long, there has been so much hatred and resentment among us, as if we have forgotten what love truly is.

Our society is filled with conflict and dysfunction, all coming down to how we treat one another.

We should love one another as if we are brothers and sisters. Everyone deserves to be loved, even those who hurt

us the most. If we retaliate against them, how are we any better? How does that improve the situation? It doesn’t.

Fighting fire with fire will only make the flames grow larger. Do we really want the conflict to continue escalating?

Martin Luther King Jr. never inflicted harm on anyone, and look at the remarkable changes he achieved. We should

strive to address these issues in the same way. It’s important to consider the outcomes and consequences of our

actions. Always choose love over hatred.

“If we are to have peace on earth, our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional.”

– Martin Luther King

To have peace, we must show love to our communities and everyone worldwide. We shouldn’t be having wars

because it’ll just cause even more wars. Nobody wins in war, because we all lose something from it. War is never the

best answer.

Why are we even killing each other? Is that land and resources really worth the lives of many? They’re human just

like us, even if we don’t live in the same community and speak the same language. Everyone on this planet should be

shown love, no matter what.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere …” – Martin Luther King

Suppose there is injustice in one place, we can’t expect justice in another. There will never be justice and equality as

long as there is injustice. We can get justice by showing love and peacefully fighting for justice.

We don’t need violence and hatred to achieve justice and peace. What we need is love and peace in order to move

forward in justice. We need peace and justice to move forward in love. We need justice and love to move forward in

peace.

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. exemplifies the profound impact that these three ideals can have when

combined. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equality, and love, demonstrating that peaceful resistance

can lead to significant change.

So, we must reflect on his journey and ask ourselves: Why are we not following in his footsteps? He did not endure

the struggles he faced in vain; his sacrifices were meant to inspire us to continue the fight for justice, love, and peace.

AND THE CHILDREN SHALL SPEAK: Students at Inlet Grove Community High School in Riviera Beach again

swept the annual Essay Competition sponsored by The Palm Beach County Martin Luther King, Jr.

Coordinating Committee (mlkccpbc.org). The competition is one of many student-centered activities, ranging

from art to oratory, sponsored by MLKCC to honor and promote Dr. King’s legacy. Winners receive their

trophies at the annual MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on the King Federal Holiday, this year Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.,

at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Here are the winning essays, per the MLKCC judges,

addressing this year’s theme:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out