PHOTO COURTESY OF MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

Miami – Two HBCU bands that were invited to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade on Jan. 20 are facing backlash for their decision to accept the visit from a man linked to white supremacy.

Trump is also a convicted felon who was sentenced last week to an unconditional discharge without punishment in his hush-money conviction.

Mississippi Valley State University and Talladega College in Alabama have agreed to perform at the inauguration. Both schools were raising money for the trip, which was expected to cost each school $350,000, as of last week.

The expenses include travel, hotel accommodations, meals and equipment transportation.

“This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, president of Mississippi Valley State in a statement. “It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.”

Talladega College performed at Trump’s ﬁrst inauguration in 2017, was the ﬁrst HBCU band to participate in the Rose Bowl Parade in 1965, and played there three years later.

Also, in 1968, the band performed at President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade.

Following the announcement that the schools accepted the invitation, critics took to social media to denounce the decision.

From Threads to Facebook to posts on X and beyond, many have weighed in to express their concern, disappointment and criticism of the band’s involvement in Trump’s inauguration, given how many of his Cabinet’s supposed policies could impact the marginalized and people of color.

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “No Valley…Hell Nawl…This ain’t it…not raising money to go before the Klan Rally…raise money for the betterment of Valley but not to entertain the MAGA faithful.”

X user Chloe’s Auntie wrote, “Talk about shameful, I hope for your own good that y’all don’t raise the money. I don’t know what y’all are even thinking, that man is a blatant racist.”

Several X users supported the band’s decision to perform at the inauguration parade, with user @JayVTheGreat writing, “Don’t let the black boule & racist, black democrats ruin this opportunity for you all. Go showcase your talents and put on for Mississippi on one of the biggest stages in the country. This opportunity doesn’t come to just anybody. You all would be fools to pass it up based on others’ hatred and bigotry.”

Another X user said, “An inaugural parade is just that—a parade. It’s an honor for any band to participate in this celebration of American music and pageantry. HBCUs have known this for decades and are no strangers to marching in Republican parades.”

Rap artist Waka Flocka Flame, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, is also being criticized by Democrats and Black community members for his staunch support for Trump. The Black Conservative Federation is planning to host a ball on the eve of Trump’s inauguration to commemorate the presidential inaugurations, according to a press release.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown are scheduled to make appearances at the event in Washington, D.C.

Flame was criticized online earlier this year for declaring his loyalty to Trump in social media posts, even amid the incoming president’s conviction on 34 felony counts.

“Trump still my president,” he began in a post on X in July. “I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance [on] stage for money in my pockets,” he continued. “[It] Didn’t push me [in] this direction. This is my choice, like I choose not to eat pork, but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like…”