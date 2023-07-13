JOB CORPS SUMMER RECRUITMENT: The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a Florida drive offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households. Florida’s three Job Corps campuses in Jacksonville, Miami and St. Petersburg offer free career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including construction, ﬁnance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology, and transportation, with on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance. Applicants may qualify if they receive beneﬁts such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth, with expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness. Visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).

***

LAS OLAS OCEANSIDE PARK: Stay in The LOOP all summer in Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront backyard with a series of events including the Moonlight Movies Series and the revamped Farmer’s Market The MKT, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. Visit theloopflb.com.

***

SBA WEBINARS AND WORKSHOPS: From Cash Flow Management for your business to Creating Your Brand Experience, to Simple Steps for Starting and Marketing Your Business, and more, ﬁnd U.S. Small Business Administration South Florida District Ofﬁce workshops and events at https://www.sba.gov/events?district=27

***

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

***

$12K ARTIST HOUSING STIPEND: Oolite Arts is providing its 2024 and future resident artists an additional $12,000-a-year housing stipend, on top of free studio space during their two-year residence, to ease the impact of the region’s affordability crisis, supported by funding from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Visit oolitearts.org.

***

FREE MEDICAID ENROLLMENT EVENT: Broward Community & Family Health Centers to host on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 5010 Hollywood

Blvd., Ste. 100B. Individuals and families interested in attending are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling 954-624-3209.

***

A NIGHT OF FUNDRAISING MAGIC: With Mentalist & Comedy Magician Noah Sonie, headliner, and others, Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets $65, $75 at 561.450.6357 or ArtsGarage.org.

***

DOG SHOW: Bring your family and friends for a weekend ﬁlled with great dogs, merchandise and tons of funn. See more than 1,000 dogs in competition, dock diving along with canine merchandise galore as well as behind the scenes access to grooming, at the Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club’s annual "Paw Prints In The Sand" event July 14-16 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds Exposition Center. Parking $5/day, admission $5, children under 12 free. Visit jupitertequestadogclub.org.

***

FREE COMMUNITY CINEMA: Saturdays at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Overtown, featuring “The Princess and the Frog”

July 15 at 11:30 a.m., with free popcorn and drink, and "School of Rock" July 22.

***

BACK-TO-SCHOOL CAREER FAIR: The Broward County Public Schools hosts on Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Western High School, 1200 S.W. 136th Ave.,

Davie, to help ﬁll approximately 1,300 job openings including teachers, school counselors, speech-language pathologists, classroom/teacher assistants, bus drivers, security staff, custodians, food service workers and other positions. Opportunities to meet with school principals and district staff to discover many career paths available. Qualiﬁed candidates may be hired on the spot, so applicants are encouraged to arrive early. Attendees should register online at bcpscareers.com/summerfair-2023.

***

ELAINA THE POET BRINGZ THE JAZZ: A full production ode to family and community on Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing

Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, with skits about family, live singing and dancers from The High-Rise Dance Academy in Miami, and every member of the cast related to each other in some form. A third-generation Highwayman will paint a masterpiece before your eyes. Elaina will perform spoken word, with sounds by “The Jazz” – The Keenan Experience, Alfonso Gibson and Derrick Perrish. browardcenter.org/

***

ARTSERVE VETERANS ART EXHIBIT: Focusing on the challenges of life for veterans after military service, the free opening reception on July 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, coincides with the 93rd Anniversary of the U.S. Veteran’s Administration creation (July 21, 1930). Daily admission is free. Participation in the exhibit is open to all artists, veterans and their families. The exhibit closes on Sept. 11. artserve.org.

***

ART + MIND DAY: The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of MiamiDade County will host its inaugural event focused on the power that the arts have to inspire, heal and restore the mind and body, including free interactive arts workshops, demonstrations including Afro Yoga by Denetrya Brookins with Live Music by Lady Of Harp, July 22 from noon to 5 p.m. Free with RSVP at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box ofﬁce 305-949-6722.