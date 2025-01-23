Not at all. I just C.A.N.T. (cannot actually normalize this/them/that)!

Once history books are written from a Black perspective, they will reveal how the country is depending on us (once again) to rescue it from the misery of their own racism, sexism, xenophobia, and more. As Black folk, we know who we are, and there should not be any deep divisions among us.

Our ability to survive the myriad forms of American brutality against us, since 1619, has given us license to lead. We have earned advanced degrees in Americanism. But we don’t always need to come to the rescue of smallness, vindictiveness, or political mayhem. So, how do we continue to thrive under the new Trump administration and his army of destroyers?

Toni Morrison taught us a profound lesson. In her 2019 book of essays, “The Source of Self Regard,” Morrison reminds us of our importance in America, not only to ourselves, but of our importance to whites.

Her writing proved to be prescient:

“Fascism ….is really just marketing— marketing for power…. recognizable by its need to purge, by the strategies it uses to purge, and by its terror of truly democratic agendas… recognizable by its determination to convert all public services to private entrepreneurship, all nonproﬁt organizations to proﬁt-making ones-so that the narrow but protective chasm between governance and business disappears. It changes citizens into taxpayers—so individuals become angry at even the notion of the public good. It changes neighbors into consumers—so the measure of our value as humans is not our humanity or our compassion or our generosity but what we own. It changes parenting into panicking—so that we vote against the interests of our own children; against their health care, their education, their safety from weapons. And in effecting these changes it produces the perfect capitalist, one who is willing to kill a human being for a product (a pair of sneakers, a jacket, a car) or kill generations for control of products (oil, drugs, fruit, gold).”

The second inauguration of Trump was just the formal ceremonial admission of him back into the highest ofﬁce of this country.

The actual issuance of the new ‘mandate’ was established when he rode down that escalator in 2015; no, even before. Remember that NYTimes full page ad to “Bring back the Death Penalty’ regarding the Central Park 5? Expect no more “word salads” from the opposition. Under Trump there will be leaner, meaner, more clinical pronouncements and actions. You will know exactly where the knife has been inserted, you will feel pain, and you will immediately see blood- mostly yours.

Watch the conﬁrmation hearings. Is there any doubt remaining about the agenda of Trump’s intended appointments? Swords in hand, and ready to inflict lethal wounds across all sectors of government (see creation and leaders of DOGE, the department of government efﬁciency- an advisory team headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy), as well as in some private sector enterprises, e.g., the death of DEI, the reduction or elimination of regulations, the handwriting is clear.

Hegseth, a prime example of a Trump “warrior”, will literally take no prisoners. His scorched earth approach to running the military, his description of lethal ﬁghters, are steeped in rhetoric reflecting his love for gladiator-style combat, even in this modern era of using drones and non-hand-to-hand combat engagements. Hence, his belief that females should not be admitted to the infantry; he says they cannot pull their own weight carrying their gear and weapons! Has he watched Olympian women in action?

Other appointees are also planning to slash and shred.

For instance, Pam Bondi is salivating in her zeal to take down all perceived enemies of Trump. Stand by if you’re on the list.

Others at the ready to trample over the long-upheld constitution, well-established norms, and standard operating protocols, include, WWE executive Linda McMahon who is poised to ‘takedown’ the Department of Education, Scott Turner, former NFL player, who will punt on policies at HUD, and conspiracy theorist R.F.K. Jr., ready to inoculate the public with bogus health theories.

I’ve got my supply of popcorn ready to watch them knock themselves out during this slugfest to destroy the spirit of a “United” States.

Toni Morrison also issued this reminder: “Don’t let anybody, anybody convince you this is the way the world is and therefore must be. It must be the way it ought to be.” Toniwg1@gmail.com