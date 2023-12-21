(RNS) – The Rev. Susan Sparks, a minister and a professional comedian, uses humor in her sermons to help her American Baptist congregation in New York City consider ways to approach those with whom they disagree.

Pastor Joel Rainey, who leads a West Virginia evangelical church, hosts a "special edition" of his preaching podcast to answer questions he’s received from his politically diverse congregation about hot-button issues. Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin recently preached about anger, realizing it was an emotion felt by congregants of her Reform synagogue in Washington, no matter their stance on the IsraelHamas war.

Fueled by their work in comedy, psychology and theology, some clergy say reducing polarization is both a spiritual necessity for them and an ever- increasing part of their job description.

Sparks, who has been on the Laugh in Peace comedy tour with a rabbi and a Muslim comic, said she can see shoulders relax and smiles appear on faces when she starts a sermon in a joking matter – such as the battle over what topping is appropriate on a sweet potato casserole. But then she can move into tougher subjects as she addresses her multiethnic congregation.

"I did a piece on how cancer does not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats," said Sparks, a cancer survivor, referencing another sermon. "There’s things that we all experience, and we can start there and ﬁnd that place, enjoy a little moment where we can share something and take tiny baby steps off that to move into harder territory."

Preaching is one means, she and others say, that clergy can attempt to help congregants get along better with each other and, by extension, their families and friends.