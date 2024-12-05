Hurricane season? Bah, humbug! Along with some of the best weather in the country, one of the most vibrant times of South Florida’s year is back. Art Basel, the main event of Miami Art Week, returns for its annual celebration of contemporary art, artists and galleries, Dec. 6 – 8 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Miami Art Week, in which Art Basel is included, will occur Dec. 6 – 8. Best of all, also back this year: The Art of Black Miami.

2024 ART OF BLACK MIAMI EVENTS

BROWNSVILLE / Invisible Luggage The Historic Hampton House presents Invisible Luggage, its 2nd Annual Exhibition during Miami Art Basel, curated by a collective of women artists exploring unseen burdens tied to social justice, gender identity, and immigration. Through diverse mediums and compelling stories, the exhibition invites viewers to confront the emotional weight of these experiences, highlighting the resilience of those navigating invisible challenges. Rooted in the Hampton House’s history as a sanctuary during segregation, Invisible Luggage underscores the importance of safe spaces for cultural creation and reflection, paying homage to the artists and legendary musicians who gathered here to collaborate, find rest, and fuel resistance through art and music. Through Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami. Visit historichamptonhouse.org

PRIZM ART FAIR 2024

Prizm returns to the Omni District in partnership with REVOLT to showcase international artists from the African Diaspora, Dec. 3-8 at Ice Palace West Studio (59 NW 14 St., Miami). Highlights include Prizm Panels, Perform, and Film Programs at Ice Palace West on Dec. 5-6. This year’s Prizm Art Fair presents artists from Barbados, Kenya, Martinique, Portugal, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, the US, and beyond, supported by sponsors such as the Urban League of Broward County. Visit prizm.art.

CALIDA RAWLES: AWAY WITH THE TIDES

On view at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, through Feb. 23, this exhibition explores the healing power of water, merging hyperrealism and poetic abstraction to portray Black bodies in luminous, mysterious waters. Rawles’ first solo museum presentation connects her unique style with Miami’s history, focusing on Overtown, a once-thriving African American community affected by gentrification and systemic racism. Featuring portraits of Overtown residents, her work includes images taken at the historically segregated Virginia Key Beach, weaving together themes of beauty, resilience, and Miami’s complex cultural landscape. Visit pamm.org.

AFTER LANDING

Experience groundbreaking contemporary dance Dec. 27-29 as the Peter London Global Dance Company (PLGDC) returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center. 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, for its 13th annual season, part of the 2024-2025 Dance@Arsht series. After Landing features world premieres, including Justin Rapaport’s collaboration with composer Martin Bejerano, Peter London’s Carmen and Caribbean Suite, and works by KebraSeyoun Charles and Kashia Kancey. Jamar Roberts’ As an Offering, with a score by Etienne Charles, will also be performed. Special guests Leon Cobb and Andrea Murillo, former Martha Graham Dance Company soloist, will join the program. Visit arshtcenter.org

HISTORIC OVERTOWN ART BEAT MIAMI

Returning for its 11th annual Art Fair from Dec. 4-8, 2024 showcasing more than 30 emerging, renowned and celebrity artists at various MiamiDade County locations, including Brightline Miami Central Station, 600

NW 1st Ave., and Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, with a virtual gallery available through Jan. 31. The fair blends visual art, live music, fashion, and Caribbean cuisine, featuring daily performances, live art and artist talks. Presented by the Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti, and Chefs of the Caribbean, celebrating the vibrant creativity of local and Caribbean Diaspora artists, uniting painters, sculptors, muralists, musicians, and multidisciplinary creators. Visit artbeatmiami.com.

BASEL BLACK ART EXPERIENCE The 8th Annual Basel B.A.E. (Black Art Experience) on Dec. 6, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 1000 NW 2nd Ave. Miami, celebrates Black culture, creativity, and community with a showcase of powerful visual art, immersive installations, and live music from HBCU graduates, Divine Nine members, and emerging Black artists. Attendees can engage with artists, explore diverse artworks for sale, and shop from local vendors, in a unique opportunity to support Black artistry and connect with the community. Presented by SocialXchange, visit BaselBae.eventbrite.com.

GRIEF NOT GUILTY:

RECLAIMING MY TIME The City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum presents an impactful exhibit featuring the stunning fabric and quilt artistry of Gary Tyler, whose life story parallels the depth of his art. At just 16 years old, he was wrongfully convicted for the 1974 shooting of a white student. Despite multiple witnesses supporting his innocence, he was sentenced to death and spent nearly 42 years incarcerated, including a long period on Death Row, before his eventual release. Dec. 5 to Feb. 28, City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, 480 NW 11th St., Miami. Opening Reception Dec. 5, 1 p.m.; VIP Ticketed Event 2:30 p.m., exhibit open to public 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Visit Historicalblackprecinct.org.

POINT COMFORT ART FAIR

Point Comfort Art Fair + Show 2024 is a dynamic surround-sound experience that celebrates art, conversation, and community under the theme "One Human Family." Echoing Congressman John Lewis’s message that "We are one people, one family, the human family, and what affects one of us affects us all," this year’s fair addresses the alarming rise in hate crimes in the U.S., which have reached their highest level since the FBI began tracking such data in the early 1990s. In response, featured artists including Judy Bowman, BUCK!, Chris Clark, Brandon Clarke, Tiffani Glenn, Adonis Parker, Musa Hixson, Phil Shung, and Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander explore the theme through works that reflect dignity and compassion for the human condition. Through Dec. 8, Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th St. Miami. Visit hamptonartlovers.com/pointcomfort

POWER OF THE PEN| LITERARY ARTS

An inspiring evening focused on art, culture, and conversation at the Dorsey House. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore important themes through art, engage in meaningful dialogues about the human experience, and learn about the legacy of D.A. Dorsey. Additionally, the event will emphasize the importance of preserving Miami’s heritage, particularly as this exhibition examines the significant impact of book bans on African American history. Through Dec. 6 – 8, D.A. Dorsey House, 290 NW 9th St., Miami. Visit muce305.org

OUR VOICE MATTERS: YOUTH MULTIMEDIA PHOTOVOICE EXHIBIT

Join the celebration of youth creativity, storytelling, and community at Our Voice Matters during Overtown’s Soul Basel in Miami. This impactful two-day event will showcase the Photovoice Project, Our Community, Ourselves, where young individuals express their unique stories, perspectives, and aspirations through photography and creative narratives. Dec. 6 – 7, Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit urgentinc.org

LIBERTY CITY

A LEGACY OF ELEGANCE

Fiber artist Margarette Joyner brings 12 historically inspired costumes that engage in dialogue with 19th-century archival portraiture, combining traditional and contemporary African textiles, adorned with cowry shells, to reinterpret high-society garments and highlight their cultural significance within diverse African-descended communities, through Dec. 8, Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Visit ahcacmiami.org

BLACK BEAUTY AS AN ACT OF RESISTANCE

Celebrating the cultural significance of Black hair as an expression of identity and resilience. Set in a 1930s back-porch hair shop, the exhibit honors the women who shaped generations, including those who cleverly concealed rice grains and Underground Railroad maps in their hair. It also highlights David and Laurel Julius, founders of the Sunlight School of Beauty Culture in Overtown in 1936, showcasing the enduring legacy of Black beauty, through Dec. 8, Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Amadlozi Gallery, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Visit ahcacmiami.org

ART, BLUES, & SOUL

Concert celebrating the vibrant visual arts and music of Black Miami during an unforgettable evening, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. at the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Experience the rich cultural heritage of the African diaspora through an electrifying lineup of talented musicians and artists. Visit ahcacmiami.org

SOFLO YOUTH ARTS FAIR

The fair will highlight diverse exhibits and interactive activities, giving young creators a platform to showcase their work, through Dec. 8, noon – 8 p.m. at 6200 NW 17th Ave., Miami. Attendees can engage with the artists and join panel discussions with industry professionals sharing insights into the creative process and success in the arts. Visit sofloartsfair.com

LITTLE HAITI/LITTLE RIVER

THE ARCHITECTURE OF LOVE’S BOND: SILENT FOUNDATIONS

The exhibition explores the connection between love and strength, using rebar as a symbol of resilience. Inspired by the poetry collection Loving You in My Silence, it features mixed media on wood panels, metal prints, and canvas. A silhouette performance combined with poetry readings creates an immersive experience, while exclusive, never-before-heard music adds depth to the exploration of emotional strength and human connection, Dec. 7, 4 – 7 p.m., at 5846 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit juicingwithart.com

GLOBAL BORDERLESS CARIBBEAN XVI

The Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance presents "Haiti in the Heartland," an outdoor exhibition celebrating the cultural significance and artistry of Haitian art. This exhibit features selections from an extensive collection of over 2,000 Haitian artworks housed at the Waterloo Center for the Arts in Iowa. For the first time, these pieces will be showcased in the heart of Little Haiti, Miami, Dec. 6 – April 19, 212-260 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Visit haitianculturalartsalliance.org

BOLD. BLACK. BALDWIN

The exhibition at Little Haiti’s IPC ArtSpace, 225 NE 59th Street Miami, features mixed media artworks that pair quotes from James Baldwin with visual art. Curated by Carl-Philippe Juste and Rebecca Friedman, PhD, it highlights works by iWitness Fellows and artists from Miami, NYC, and New Orleans. Together with The Beautiful Struggle: A Journey Through Post-Apartheid Realities by photojournalist Alon Skuy, these exhibitions explore themes of hope amidst struggle, inviting engagement with Baldwin’s insights on race and identity. Visit irisphotocollective.com

MIAMI BEACH

CADA PANEL ON DIASPORA

The 15th edition of the CADA Panel Discussion on Contemporary African Diaspora Art invites both in-person attendees and those streaming live on Facebook, Clubhouse, and YouTube, creating a global audience for an exploration of contemporary African Diaspora art and culture. Panel discussions will cover captivating topics, including building a significant African Diaspora art collection, wealth planning through art, the Global African Diaspora Renaissance Movement, and AfroSpiritual Intelligence, Dec. 8, noon – 4 p.m., Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Visit cada.us iWITNESS @ THE BETSY Join iWitness and The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, for the launch of Kilombo, an impactful exhibition featuring documentary photography by award-winning photographer and visual anthropologist Maria Daniel Balcazar, paying tribute to the resilience and vibrancy of Brazil’s African legacy through striking large-scale images, through March 30. Visit thebetsyhotel.com/explore/exhibitions

MIAMI GARDENS

“LOUD WEEK”

LOUD Love of Urban Design celebrates the vibrant tapestry of culture, showcasing global creatives making waves in their industries, featuring captivating fashion shows, engaging artist exhibitions, and inspiring networking events, along with unique pop-up shops, lively brunch parties, and enlightening mastermind sessions – all designed to foster collaboration and community involvement. Attendees are invited to join the movement and experience the pulse of creativity, through Dec. 8. Visit loveofurbandesign.com/loudweek

MIAMI SHORES

WHOLE WORLD CHURNING

The Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) presents The Whole World is Churning: Then and Now | Now and Beyond, an exhibition at Barry University’s Institute of Immigration Studies. Curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, the show features nine diasporic artists whose works explore memory, material, and time. Also featured is Magical Entities, a solo exhibition by Asser St. Val delving into themes of Black identity and mythology, through April 18, Monsignor Barry Walsh Library, 11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit dvcai.org

NORTH MIAMI/NORTH MIAMI BEACH

AFRIKIN ART FAIR

"Threads of Life in Fragments of Time" celebrates the 10th anniversary in partnership with the City of North Miami. Showcasing African contemporary art across various mediums, the fair explores themes of interconnectedness, displacement, healing, and environmental challenges, inspiring reflection on humanity’s bond with nature and the cosmos, through Dec. 8, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami. Visit afrikin.art

ARTIST’S & AUTHOR’S JOURNEY

Experience a vibrant day with local artists, authors, filmmakers, and fashion designers showcasing their original creations – books, art, fashion, comics, and more. Connect with talented creatives, discover unique works, and network with fellow art enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals from diverse fields, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marjorie and William McDonald Center, 17051 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach. Visit eventbrite.com

KOOL KATZ JAZZY JAM SESSION

Step into a NYC-style jazz experience right in the heart of Miami. This pop-up event promises a night of cool vibes with soulful live jazz, an eclectic DJ, and spontaneous jam sessions where musicians take the stage for impromptu performances. A featured artist will be creating live art throughout the evening, with their works also on display in a dedicated gallery space. It’s a unique fusion of music and art, perfect for those seeking an unforgettable, creative night out, Dec. 8, 5 – 9 p.m., 738 NE 125th St., North Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org

EMBODIED TOO LATE AND TOO EARLY

Sculptor and performance artist Smita Sen will present Embodied at MOCA, merging sculpture and dance with technology to explore the body’s response to its environment and emotions, showcasing the evolution of her sculptures and drawings that reflect the interplay between movement and form. Simultaneously, Andrea Chung’s Between Too Early And Too Late delves into themes of Black liberation and Afrofuturist utopia through a mix of recent and earlier works. Utilizing collages, mixed media, and multichannel video, Chung examines motherhood, Black identity, trauma, and imagination, inviting viewers to engage with profound narratives in her art, through April 6, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Visit mocanomi.org

OPA-LOCKA

ART OF TRANSFORMATION

This year’s theme connects literary and theoretical works from the African and African Diaspora with visual art, highlighting the profound historical bond between literature and visual expression as essential means of documenting history and contesting dominant narratives, through Dec. 8, Contemporary African Diaspora Art Center, 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-Locka. Dec. 5, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., African Heritage Event Night

Dec. 6, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., Jamaican Heritage Night

Dec. 7, Historic Trail Tour presented by Alex Van Mecl, 10 a.m.; Art Conversation, 10 – 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Museum Night Cocktail Experience, 6:30 p.m. Visit tennorthgroup.com​