“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305530-8028.

“LOVING AVERY”: A Musical Salute to Avery Sommers, Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach. An award-winning South Florida treasure, Sommers has been in recovery mode since a serious fall last winter. This one-night-only, music-packed, surprise-ﬁlled beneﬁt concert will be her ﬁrst public performance since the accident, with audience favorites Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata, along with special musical guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by music director Phil Hinton, piano, with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass. Tickets $75 available at 561.450.6357 or by going online to ArtsGarage.org.

***

“FLORIDA EVERGLADES: RIVER OF GRASS REFLECTIONS”: History Fort Lauderdale summer exhibition includes impressionist ﬁne art works and environmental photographs from the archived collection, through Sept. 10 at New River Inn, 231

SW Second Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

ARTIST CALL: The deadline is July 28 to submit up to three digital images of your work including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and mixed media, inspired by Florida’s natural landscapes, cultural experiences, politics, and historical references and landmarks, along with a short artist statement for the “Florida! See It Like A Native!” exhibition at The Box Gallery, 811 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. Visit TheBoxGallery.Info.

***

MYTHIC CREATURES: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids, a traveling exhibition that explores the intersection between science and legend, traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, with life-size models, paintings, textiles and cultural objects from around the world, through March 31 at HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Afﬁliate. Pricing is $15 adults, $10 students/seniors, and $8 for children. Visit historymiami.org.

***

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART: North Miami’s MOCA, 770 NE 125th St., Miami, continues efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives with a robust series of educational and public programming throughout the month of July, including

MOCA Tours, Saturdays in July, 11:30 – 3 p.m. On view through Oct. 1, the work of proliﬁc artist Lonnie Holley in his ﬁrst major exhibition in the South, “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew.” Also on view is the “South Florida Cultural Consortium” (SFCC) exhibition which showcases the work of 12 intergenerational South Florida artists. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

DOLPHIN MALL SUMMER PROMOTIONS: School’s out, and families can escape the summer heat with an array of indoor activities and promotions, from $1.99 movie tickets for kid-friendly movies to reduced-priced specials at Dave & Buster’s, Kids

Empire and Bowlero. Visit shopdolphinmall.com/events.

***

CAMPION COLLEGE DANCE SOCIETY: One of Jamaica’s leading high school dance troupes presents “Roots” in one of the ofﬁcial events of Jamaica’s 61st independence celebration, coming to Broward Center for the Performing Arts/The Parker, 707 N.E. Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale, at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, August 6. Tickets start at $25, online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at The Parker box ofﬁce and the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce.

***

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

***

SOUTH FLORIDA BOOK FESTIVAL 2023: "WORD! Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop Culture" brings together literature and visual and performing arts, featuring leaders, authors and scholars of Florida’s hip-hop community, July 13 to 15 at Broward County Library’s African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Registration is requested. Events and programs are free unless otherwise noted. Contact Tramiya Fitzpatrick, tﬁtzpatrick@broward.org or 954-357-6190.

***

BLACK FATHERHOOD THINK-TANK: Featuring 4,000 minutes of conversation to assist men and fathers of color from all walks of life in coping with 400 Years of PreEmancipation. Live weekly zoom discussions every Tuesday and private sessions every Wednesday for men and fathers from all walks of life. Discussions can be viewed at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLp3tk-CHeq48_0yvOlwnM_tWgdcm_c-ts.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com