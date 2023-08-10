Staff Report

The Rootz Extravaganza is returning to the City of Miramar once again in 2023 in celebration of the 136th anniversary of the birth of Marcus Garvey, the Jamaican-born Pan-American and PanAfrican hero.

Beginning with the libation, a symbolic ritual recalling the names of freedom ﬁghters across Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean, the celebration will pay homage to the African Ancestors and will educate patrons about Marcus Garvey’s teachings, philosophies and legacy.

Hosted by the Rootz Foundation Inc. in association with City of Miramar Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, the Marcus Garvey Extravaganza has become a popular and much anticipated ﬁxture on the South Florida cultural calendar.

The keynote speaker at this year’s 19th annual renewal of the celebration is Mwariama Kamau, International Organizer for the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), the organization established by Garvey in 1914.

Kamau is also a local organizer for the UNIA’s Washington, DC Division #183. Born and raised in Washington, DC, he serves as a special representative to the president-general of the Marcus Garvey Institute in Chicago and as commissioner of the Marcus Garvey Society in Raleigh, NC.

The central element of the Rootz Extravaganza is the annual Marcus Garvey Community Service Awards. Those being honored in 2023 are: educator, author, Garvey activist and cultural influencer Professor Geoffrey Philp; indigenous healthcare practitioner, family and life coach and businesswoman Okomfo Nana Mena Yaa Bradua; and chiropractor, businessman and philanthropist Dr. Fidel Goldson Jr.

Additionally, the Garvey birthday celebration will include cultural performances by the Sasa African Dance Troupe and the Drumming Fingers Children’s Ensemble; music by guest vocalist Joseph Benaiah; as well as multimedia audio-visual presentations.

The Garvey Extravaganza runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, and is being held at the Miramar MultiService Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway in Miramar.

Entry is free. The empress of ceremonies for the Extravaganza is Real Marsha and the event will take place under the distinguished patronage of the Jamaican Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair.

The Marcus Garvey birthday celebration will be streamed in real time at irielivestream.com and also at facebook.com/RootzFoundation/Corporate and media partners for the event include Tomlinson Dental

Care, Goldson Spinal Centers, Veeko, Carl’s Seafood, Mr. Internet Systems, the Foundation for Sickle Cell Research, Cooyah Rootzwear, A-1 Kitchen & Exhaust Services, Talawah Roots Tonic, the Rootz Magazine, Kulture Klothes, Wawa Aba Wellness, Jah Steve and the Counteract Crew, Irie Times-Dot-Com, WDNA 88.9 FM, Whiz Communications, WZPP 92.7 FM, the Mikey B Radio Show, WHQT HOT 105 FM, Island Beat Marketing, Wild Child Productions and Supa Jamz Radio.

For other information call 754-264-2205 or email rootzfoundation@gmail.com .