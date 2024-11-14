DR. EDDA L. FIELDS-BLACK: Daughter of Dr. Dorothy Fields, prominent activist and founder of The Black Archives in Miami, in discussion and book signing with Dr. Tiya Miles. PHOTO COURTESY OF DR. EDDA L. FIELDS-BLACK

Miami, Fla. – On Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 4 p.m., the South Florida community can join Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black and Dr. Tiya Miles for an engaging book discussion at the Miami Book Fair 2024, followed by a book signing.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held in Room 2106 (Building 2, 1st Floor) at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus at 300 N.E. Second Ave., Miami.

Fields-Black, a historian and author of “COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid,” and “Black Freedom During the Civil War,” will share her research and insights on one of the most signiﬁcant yet lesser-known episodes of Harriet Tubman’s life – the Combahee River Raid.

A descendant of one of the Black soldiers who fought in the raid, she will provide a unique perspective on Tubman’s role in the Civil War and the impact of this historic event on the Gullah Geechee culture and identity.

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session, during which attendees can ask Fields-Black and Miles questions about their books, research, and perspectives. The session will then transition into a book signing, allowing attendees to meet the authors in person.

Fields-Black, a distinguished historian at Carnegie Mellon University, is a leading expert in West African and African Diaspora history. Her groundbreaking work on the transnational history of rice farming, slavery, and the American Civil War is highly respected.

She is also the daughter of Dr. Dorothy Fields, the prominent activist and founder of The Black Archives in Miami. Her expertise will ensure a high-quality and informative event.

Dr. Tiya Miles is an award-winning historian and author known for her profound work on African American history and the cultural legacies of resistance, faith, and freedom. Her book “Night Flyer” offers a profoundly human portrayal of Harriet Tubman, a ﬁgure she deeply admires. Her passion for Tubman’s life and legacy shines through in her work, inspiring readers to see Tubman in a new light and engaging the audience in the discussion.

Both authors bring fresh, compelling perspectives on Harriet Tubman’s legacy.

For other information visit:

● Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black: eddaﬁeldsblack.com

● Miami Book Fair: miamibookfair.com