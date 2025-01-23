“POTUS” CLOSES THIS WEEK! Or, behind every great dumbass are seven women trying to keep him alive. Seven women, one president and a night ﬁlled with hilarious chaos. When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander in chief out of trouble. “An A-plus ensemble of actresses who have been seen frequently in drama but who remind us here of their range with comic talents,” says Florida Theater on Stage. This is your last chance to experience the political comedy the critics are roaring about. Join award-winning daughter of South Florida Karen Stephens and the remarkable women of “POTUS” when they take their ﬁnal bows, now playing through Jan. 26, Carnival Studio Theater of Miami’s Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $56 – $61, call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

YOUTH LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: “Inspire Young Men to Greatness” youth leadership conference is poised to make a signiﬁcant impact on young males 10 to 18 in Palm Beach County. The conference will feature six sessions, each addressing a distinct topic, on the fourth Saturday of every month, aiming to foster open dialogue, share experiences, and develop practical solutions that can improve the lives of young men. The ﬁrst is set for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Diplomat Center, 4119 W. Blue Heron Blvd., Riviera Beach. Additional sessions will cover topics such as Career Lounge on Feb. 1, Grooming in March, Relationships in April, Mental Health in May, and Money Management in June. Attendees will enjoy lite bites and can earn ﬁve community service hours. Registration is essential, at zeffy.com/enUS/ticketing/56da31c4-60b8-4741-822a-380c7435d285 or call 561-665-0151 to register.

***

STEP AFRIKA! The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free “Community Workshop: Learn to step with Step Afrika!” on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Victory Black Box Theater of the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. The Workshop is for all age and skill levels and space is limited; visit tinyurl.com/2tswx6bp or email at gpadrino@browardcenter.org. Step Afrika! also takes the Lillian S. Wells Hall stage at The Parker on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Broward Center’s Mosaic Series. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222; and in person at the box ofﬁce.

***

KRAVIS NEW YEAR: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the New Year with an electrifying lineup of entertainment in its star-studded Live Ampliﬁed! season. January features the Kravis On Broadway premiere of The Cher Show and the love letter to theatre, Funny Girl. Visit kravis.org/performancecalendar for the most up to date 2024-2025 season lineup. For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Looking for something special to give your friends and relatives this holiday season? Look no further than the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. That’s where you’ll see a wide variety of items from more than 130 vendors. The GreenMarket takes place every Saturday through April (except March 22, due to the Boat Show), from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 100 N. Clematis St. on the beautiful Downtown West Palm Beach Waterfront.

***

MIAMI LAKES FARMERS MARKET: Named one of the top markets in South Florida, located on 6700 Main St. in Miami Lakes every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back Jan. 4 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Award-winning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for Feb. 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com