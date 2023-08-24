“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed throughout the Diaspora. Aug. 25 – Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., opening reception Friday, Aug. 25, 6 – 8 p.m., featuring music, wine and light bites, admission free, at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

LYRIC THEATER 110TH ANNIVERSARY: Mark your calendars! The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater will commemorate 110 years of history, culture, and entertainment excellence on Nov. 18, 2023, at the iconic venue, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The Lyric opened in 1913, quickly becoming a major gathering place for the African American community in Miami, serving as a community space, vaudeville playhouse, a movie theater and ﬁnally, a church. Under the theme “The Crown of Overtown,” the Lyric is celebrating and paying tribute to its timeless legacy as a cherished community staple. More details about the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

28TH PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY & JAZZ NIGHT: Join in celebrating "the People’s Pastor" Rev. Gerald D. Kisner and his wife Lady Mami H. Kisner of historic Tabernacle Baptist Church, 801 8th St. in West Palm Beach, in two events recognizing their accomplishments over the years. "Jazz Night at TAB," on Friday, Aug. 25, will feature entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and a sumptuous dinner, for $50. On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9:45 a.m. the guest speaker will be Rev. Willliam Franklyn Richardson, III of Grace Baptist Church in Port Saint Lucie. Donations for a ticket to sponsor a senior member to attend would be appreciated you are unable to attend the "Jazz Night at TAB" dinner; send your $50 via Cash App to $GloriaShuttlesworth, PayPal or Zelle by Aug. 17, stating whether you will be attending or if it is a donation. Checks can be sent directly to the church. For further information call 561-385-8000 or the church ofﬁce at 561-832-8338.

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca

Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: The 52nd edition opens on Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Regarded as one of the industry’s premier auto shows, this year again will feature many vehicles making major debuts, such as the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO global debut, the South Florida debut of the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Coupe, the Miami Auto Show debut of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Admission $15 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Visit miamiautoshows.com.

DIRECTOR’S BOOK CLUB: Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs is introducing a new location for her event, returning Sept. 5, 1 – 2 p.m. to be held in local coffee shops and cafes. Participation is free and registration is requested. Attendees purchase their own refreshments. Call 954-357-5553 or email JMLUGO@broward.org.

