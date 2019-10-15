By REVEREND O’NEAL DOZIER

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – God has heard my prayers, the prayers of the righteous and the true patriotic Americans who love America and who want to maintain our republic and democracy. I have asked and begged God in my prayer closet to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency of the United States of America, because of his unfitness to lead this nation that God loves so dearly.

The righteous and the true patriotic Americans are pleased to see that the House of Representatives have launched a formal impeachment inquiry into president Donald Trump’s attempts to strong-arm Ukraine into digging up dirt on presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Yes, president Donald Trump used his presidential executive powers to pressure the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate his political rival, former vice president and 2020 presidential contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The president threatened to withhold $400 million dollars of financial aid approved by Congress unless Ukraine met his demands. Ukraine depends upon this financial aid militarily to be able to counter Russia’s aggression at their border.

The president even implicated several of his top administrative officials in the phone call on July 25, 2019 to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including, Attorney General William Barr, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ruby Giuliani, president Trump’s personal attorney.

This offense was made worse when the president tried to conceal the call transcript from the public by moving it to a system or server reserved for the government’s most sensitive secrets. Such a misuse and abuse of presidential power is grounds for impeachment.

After the controversy broke, the media reported that the Trump administration had also restricted access to records of Trump’s conversations with the leaders of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Australia. It was subsequently revealed that this placement was for political reasons, and not for national security reasons, which are the only valid reasons to use such a server. Later on, president Trump also publicly urged Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens. All of president Trump’s multiple conspiracy theories about the Bidens have been proven to be false.

These theories have been spread by Trump himself, his supporters, and right-wing media.

Here, we have a clear and classic case of abuse of power by president Trump and his administration, which calls for impeachment of president Trump.

The framers of the United States Constitution recognized that abuses of presidential powers are impeachable offenses. Therefore, according to Article II. Section 4 of the United States Constitution, President Trump has committed an impeachable offense, which calls for his removal from office.

He has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Article II. Section 4 of the United States Constitution states that, the president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

President Trump committed a “high crime” because what he did was severe. You see, it depends on the severity of the abuse of power. In the phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors”, the word “high” was intended to signal that the offense needed to be serious. We shouldn’t remove presidents in particular, for any misdeed or mistake they may make. However, when a president withholds financial aid approved by Congress to a foreign nation unless that foreign nation digs up dirt on his presidential opponent, this is certainly a serious offense and should qualify as a “high crime.”

President Trump was willing to let Ukraine fall under foreign (Russian)

domination unless they dug up dirt on his presidential opponent. What he did was not justified because it was not in America’s national interest. Rather, it was all about his personal interest. Remember, it’s not a crime argument here. The only overriding issue at hand is whether president Trump abused his powers to get dirt on his presidential opponent by withholding financial aid, approved by Congress to a foreign nation. The facts surrounding this controversy are crystal clear: President Trump, indeed used his executive powers to urge the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on his presidential opponent, Joe Biden and his son. Moreover, president Trump has admitted to it openly on television, giving the U.S. House of Representatives all of the evidence it needs to prepare Articles of Impeachment and vote to impeach him from the office of the presidency.

I have come to the realization that America’s democratic process is broken and that our democracy and Republic are in danger of total destruction under the leadership of president Donald Trump and that the only entity that can save our democracy and Republic is the true church of Jesus Christ. America’s democracy is broken because the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and the Republican minority in the U.S. House of Representatives are hell bent in their support of president Donald Trump’s corruptive and dictatorial leadership.

The reason the Republicans in both houses of Congress overwhelmingly support and defend president Trump openly, not privately, is because they are held hostage by president Trump’s Republican base, which is about 24 percent of eligible voters.

This 24 percent base believes everything president Trump says, no matter what the facts are. President Trump can shoot someone on Wall Street and they would still support and defend him, according to President Trump himself. Yes, I know that it is hard to believe that this 24 percent Trump base could hold the Republicans in Congress hostage, but it is a fact.

The Republicans in Congress are afraid to speak out against president Trump, in fear that he would tweet a nasty message against them and that his base would not support their next election. The Republicans are selling their souls to the devil and disgracing themselves to maintain their seats in Congress. Many of these Republicans are confessed Christians, who are violating the tenets of their religion in the support of president Trump.

The majority of the voters within the 24 percent of Trump’s base are also confessed Christians, who have decided to violate their religious convictions.

It is time for all Christians to reveal the courage that resides within us.

It is time to impeach and remove president Trump!

Rev. Dr. O’Neal Dozier, a Republican stalwart, is pastor of Worldwide Christian Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.