Vice President Kamala Harris PHOTO COURTESY OF HTTPS://KAMALAHARRIS.COM

Miami – Following her crushing defeat at the hands of President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala has vowed to continue ﬁghting for the working class, especially with the GOP now controlling both the Senate and Congress.

But one Democrat said Harris can still be president of the United States.

Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Harris, and her supporters are urging President Joe Biden to resign from ofﬁce to allow Harris to take over as commander in chief before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Other Democrats have requested that Biden nominate Harris to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Simmons told CNN last week that Biden should resign to let her take ofﬁce.

According to the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment, if the president of the resigns from ofﬁce, the vice president shall become president, at which point the new president can nominate a vice president who shall take ofﬁce upon conﬁrmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

By doing so, Harris can still make history as the ﬁrst female president of the United States.

“Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president. He’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made. There’s one promise left that he could fulﬁll: being a transitional ﬁgure,” Simmons said. “He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, making Kamala Harris the next president of the United States.”

Simmons said doing so would absolve Harris from the responsibility of certifying Trump’s victory over her.

He said it would also change the perspective of how Democrats work.

“It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and do things that the public would wanna see at the time. This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate,” he said.

Other Harris’ supporters like the idea which would allow her to do what she promised on the campaign trail before Trump takes ofﬁce again.

"Joe Biden should resign on his 82nd birthday on 20 November, allowing Kamala Harris to become America’s ﬁrst female president, till 20 January. That would be a decent legacy," Dominic Shelmerdine, a Democratic fundraiser wrote on social media.

No word from the White House on Biden’s plans for the next 30 days.

For the Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Sonia Sotamayor has been urged to resign, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to the highest court in the nation.

“Well, the Supreme Court might happen. I don’t know if it will, but I think that this is something in Joe Biden’s control,” Simmons said. “And if he did it, again, it would fulﬁll his last promise.”

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden met for two hours last week at the Oval Ofﬁce to discuss a smooth transition of power as the president-elect has nominated some members of his administration including Tom Homan as Border Czar, Florida’s U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of State, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Fox News host Pete Hegeseth as secretary of Defense.

Gaetz and Hegseth were both accused in separate scandals. Gaetz was hit with allegations of having sexual relations with a minor. Hegesth reportedly paid a woman, who accused him of sexual assault, a conﬁdential ﬁnancial settlement concerned he would lose his job.

According to the transcript from the meeting between Trump and Biden, the president-elect was gracious and provided a detailed list of questions.

Biden talked about the important items that he feels he still has to do in the lame-duck session of Congress, including funding the government, as well as additional disaster relief funds that he wants to see.

He also stressed to the presidentelect that the United States needs to stand with Ukraine, that that is a national security interest of the U.S.

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also was part of the meeting and said that investment in Ukraine is not just sending millions of dollars to Ukraine.

"It’s also an investment in American jobs, as Americans are making the military weapons and strengthening military capacity at home," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said that the Biden administration is willing to work with the incoming administration when it comes to American hostages that are still being held in Gaza.

To close the meeting, an aide to Biden asked him why he invited Trump to the White House given that Trump refused his visit after the 2020 election and called Trump a threat to democracy.

Biden said he felt as though, when he entered the White House, he critiqued Trump at the time for not inviting him, for not keeping that established norm, and that he felt that he had to do that, given his principles and his values.