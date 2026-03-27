MIAMI, FL — The City of Miami Parks Department, in partnership with City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King, is proud to announce the grand reopening of the newly renovated dance room at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM, and the public is invited to attend.

This revitalized dance space represents the City’s continued commitment to supporting arts, culture, and community engagement in Little Haiti. The upgraded room will serve as a vibrant hub for dance arts, creative expression, and entertainment for our residents.

“When I was elected District Five Commissioner, one of my priorities was allocating resources to address the needs of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex such as the dance floor and elevate it as a destination for not only locals, but tourists,” said Chairwoman King. “My ultimate goal is to position Little Haiti as a vibrant hot spot that showcases its full beauty, including the Cultural Complex, its surrounding businesses, and community.”

The celebratory evening will begin with a special performance by Dance Integrity, which is a long-standing resident company of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees are encouraged to stay and enjoy a mini yoga session led by Little Haiti Cultural Center staff.

The City of Miami Parks Department and Chairwoman King look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to this special occasion as we celebrate a revitalized space dedicated to fostering culture, enriching the arts, and expanding opportunities for entertainment for the community.