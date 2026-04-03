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“Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the economy, but whether it expands opportunity or deepens inequality will depend on the policies and systems we build around it,” said Danielle (Davis) Canty Esq., Joint Center Senior Advisor and Director of Technology Policy and brief author. “This brief shows that even in the absence of strong federal leadership on equity, state policymakers, community leaders, and industry partners have powerful tools to ensure Black entrepreneurs can access, shape, and benefit from the AI economy.”
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