Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

By David L. Snelling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Democratic Congressional candidates are calling for a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress amid an investigation that found she committed 25 violations of House rules and ethics standards.

Congressional candidates running in the Democratic Primary for District 20, community activist Elijah Manley, rap pioneer Luther Campbell and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, says Cherfilus-McComick’s resignation leaves constituents without representation until November’s election.

The new elected official will be sworn into political office in January 2027.

Florida Republican Gov. DeSantis has yet to call a special election despite growing calls from Democratic Primary challengers who said it’s crucial the seat is filled before Congress recess in August.

Congressional District 20 covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties, a Democratic stronghold.

“I am calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to move quickly and set up a Special Election so the families of this district have representation during this critical period. Every day without a representative is another day working people in South Florida are pushed aside,” Manley said in a statement.

Reports suggest DeSantis might not call a special election because of his push for redistricting during a special session this month which might target Congressional District 20 and seats represented by Broward County Democrats, U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Shultz and Jared Moskowitz.

In addition, keeping the seat vacant would give Republicans an advantage in the House until the election.

Democrats Luther Campbell, Dale Holness, doctor/attorney Rudolph Moise, Maisha Williams Mark Douglas also filed paperwork to challenge Cherfilus-McCormick in the Primary before she resigned.

Holness is also calling for a special election despite being a slim chance since it’s closer to the Primary election in August.

“The state usually doesn’t when they’re so close to a regular election, but if we were to be fair, would have a special election now and then follow up with the General Election,” he said.

Holness, a former Broward County mayor, lost to Cherfilus-McCormick in a special election just by five votes in 2021 to replace Alcee Hastings who died of pancreatic cancer.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott told the Orlando Sentinel that a special primary and general election could be held quickly, and a replacement could be on the job in Washington in just a few months.

Scott said he was preparing a letter to state officials outlining a timetable for a special primary election, and then a special general election to be held on Aug. 18, the date Florida is scheduled to hold primary elections for state and federal offices, including Congress.

Under his timetable, he said a member of Congress could take office shortly after that voting.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for a congressional district to go without representation. This district has already done without adequate representation for a bit now,” Scott said.

Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress on April 21, 2027, just hours before a House committee was scheduled to hand down sanctions, possibly expulsion from Congress.

The Committee in March found that she committed 25 violations of House rules and ethics standards, including campaign finance infractions.

At the center of the investigation was Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly stole $5 million in federal COVID-19 disaster relief funds for her family’s healthcare company and funneled some of the money to fund her campaign.

She was also accused of purchasing a diamond carat ring worth $100,000.

Cherfilus-McCormick is awaiting trial on 15 federal counts related to the alleged theft including conspiracy to steal funds that were mistakenly overpaid to her family’s Trinity Healthcare Services during the pandemic.

She has pleaded not guilty and her trial was pushed back to 2027 after a federal judge approved her attorneys’ request.

If convicted, she faces up to 50 years in prison.

Campbell, the frontman for rap group Two Live Crew, said Cherfilus McCormick’s House ethics violations and subsequent resignation is a dark day for Congressional District 20 constituents.

He’s said he’s seeking to fill the void and tackle the issues left abandoned.

“Hundreds of workers losing their jobs while families are already struggling is unacceptable,” he shared on social media. “But let’s be real, this didn’t just happen. This is the result of bad leadership and a system designed to fail our public schools.”

Manley, who attended Cherfilus-McCormick’s House committee hearing in March, said Broward County is in turmoil and needs an overhaul.

“We’re going to clean up Broward County too, because it is a mess,” he said on social media. “Bluest county in the state and zero infrastructure. I walk into rooms and stare at the same five 70 year olds time after time. The days of mediocre Democratic politics here are numbered.”

Other candidates in the race are Democrats doctor/attorney Rudolph Moise, Maisha Williams Mark Douglas who filed paperwork to challenge Cherfilus-McCormick in the Primary before she resigned.

Republicans Sendra Dorce and Joseph Rodenay, independent Kedner Maxime and write-in candidate Kevin McClellan are seeking the GOP nomination for November’s midterm elections.