TAMARAC, Fla. – As part of Haitian Heritage Month, the City of Tamarac will honor two Haitian-born siblings for their work in the music industry and community and humanitarian service.

On Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12 noon, renowned recording artist and political activist Wyclef Jean and singer, humanitarian champion and entrepreneur Melky Jean will receive the Key to the City during a ceremony at Tamarac City Hall.

The event is hosted by Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton and Broward County Commissioners Hazelle P. Rogers and Alexandra P. Davis will issue a similar proclamation and present the honorees with the Key to Broward County.

The ceremony will also feature proclamations from state and county officials. Florida State Representative Lisa Dunkley is expected to declare May 1, 2026, as Wyclef and Melky Jean Day across the state.

Jean, a founder member of the Grammy-award winning group the Fugees with Lauren Hill, is a staple in the music business including producing and performing songs for Colombian superstar Shakira and Santana.

He launched a successful solo career and engaged in philanthropy and Haitian politics.

Jean, 56, filed paperwork to run for President of Haiti in 2010 but his candidacy was rejected by Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council because he did not meet the constitutional residency requirement of having lived in Haiti for five years before the November election.

In addition to being nominated for a Grammy award, Melky Jean is known for her humanitarian work.

As founder of the Carma Foundation, she has spearheaded initiatives focused on food security, healthcare access, housing, education and women’s empowerment across several regions, including Haiti, South America and Africa.

Her efforts have earned international recognition, including the Memeluca Beacon of Hope Award presented by Sean Penn, along with honors from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Global Heart Award.

She also serves as founder and CEO of Saint Sauveur Haitian Heritage Rum, a company that promotes Haitian culture and economic empowerment through entrepreneurship.

Melky Jean has collaborated with a range of international artists and contributed to recordings, film scores and live performances.