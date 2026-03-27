WASHINGTON — The Christian Employers Alliance (CEA), which engages a network of more than 30,000 faith-based employers across all 50 states – including many of the nation’s largest faith-based organizations – today released the Fl orida Edition of its Biblical Business Index

The CEA study found that Fl orida lawmakers voted more closely in alignment with the biblically-based position on policy from FY 2024 to FY 2025, with increases in both chambers and across both parties – particularly within the Democratic party

“This past year, Fl orida lawmakers moved meaningfully closer to policies grounded in biblical values and limited-government principles, and that has real-world consequences for employers, families, and communities,” said Margaret Iuculano, President of the Christian Employers Alliance. “When state policy better reflects these standards, it strengthens confidence for faith-based employers looking to grow, hire, and invest. Fl orida ’s improved alignment sends a clear message that the state is open for business, open for opportunity, and committed to protecting the freedom to operate according to conscience.”

Votes Cast (%) in Alignment with Biblical Principles (FY 2024 → FY 2025):

Fl orida House: 71.34% → 80.97% (9.63 percentage point increase)

Fl orida Senate: 73.87% → 82.11% (8.24 percentage point increase)

Notable Shifts by Political Party (FY 2024 → FY 2025):

House Democrat Votes: 30% → 61% (more than doubled)

Senate Democrat Votes: 18% → 49% (nearly tripled)

House Republican Votes: 81% → 87%

Senate Republican Votes: 80% → 87%

The CEA analysis found that 108 of the 160 members of the Fl orida Legislature voted with the biblically based position at least 80% of the time and earned CEA’s Defender of Biblical Business Award – meaning over two-thirds of lawmakers hit met the benchmark. That share is substantially higher than many other states with strong faith-based communities and limited-government traditions, such as Texas and Oklahoma, where only a third of lawmakers reached the same threshold.

The study encompassed an extensive review of legislation advanced in the Fl orida Legislature, including analysis of over 4,000 individual votes cast by lawmakers. CEA’s research team applied a clearly defined methodology grounded in Scripture, limited government, and longstanding Judeo-Christian social principles.