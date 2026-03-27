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MIAMI, Fla. – FLHSMV has notified our office that legal presence for individuals with Haiti Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has been extended through July 1, 2026. This temporary extension allows additional time while federal legal proceedings continue regarding the TPS designation for Haiti. Individuals may receive services if they qualify and present valid documentation confirming lawful presence as required by law.
Residents are encouraged to review Technical Advisory DL 26-003 and consult the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for the most current federal guidance regarding TPS eligibility and documentation requirements.
The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office will continue to follow all guidance issued by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and federal authorities. Our office remains committed to providing clear information and ensuring services are delivered in full compliance with state and federal regulations while continuing to serve the residents of Miami-Dade County.
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Deklarasyon Kolektè Taks Konte Miami-Dade La, Dariel Fernandez, Sou Direktif FLHSMV Konsènan Estati Pwoteksyon Tanporè (TPS) Pou Ayiti
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(Konte Miami-Dade, FL – Depatman Sekirite Otowout ak Veyikil a Motè Florid (FLHSMV) fè biwo nou an konnen ke prezans legal pou moun ki gen Estati Pwoteksyon Tanporè (TPS) pou Ayiti pwolonje jiska 1ye jiyè 2026. Ekstansyon tanporè sa a bay plis tan pandan pwosedi legal federal yo ap kontinye konsènan deziyasyon TPS pou Ayiti. Moun yo ka resevwa sèvis si yo kalifye epi yo prezante dokiman valab ki konfime prezans legal yo jan lalwa egzije sa.
Nou ankouraje rezidan yo pou yo revize Avi Teknik DL 26-003 epi konsilte Sèvis Sitwayènte ak Imigrasyon Etazini (USCIS) pou jwenn dènye enfòmasyon federal sou kalifikasyon TPS ak egzijans dokimantasyon yo.
Biwo Kolektè Taks Konte Miami-Dade la ap kontinye suiv tout direktiv Depatman Sekirite Otowout ak Veyikil a Motè Florid ak otorite federal yo bay. Biwo nou rete angaje pou bay enfòmasyon klè epi asire sèvis yo fèt an konfòmite total ak règleman leta ak federal, pandan n ap kontinye sèvi rezidan Konte Miami-Dade yo.
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