MIAMI, Fla. – FLHSMV has notified our office that legal presence for individuals with Haiti Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has been extended through July 1, 2026. This temporary extension allows additional time while federal legal proceedings continue regarding the TPS designation for Haiti. Individuals may receive services if they qualify and present valid documentation confirming lawful presence as required by law.

Residents are encouraged to review Technical Advisory DL 26-003 and consult the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for the most current federal guidance regarding TPS eligibility and documentation requirements.

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office will continue to follow all guidance issued by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and federal authorities. Our office remains committed to providing clear information and ensuring services are delivered in full compliance with state and federal regulations while continuing to serve the residents of Miami-Dade County.