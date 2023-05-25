SHEVRIN JONES: Democratic State senator of West Park appointed to the president’s national advisory along with 50 others including U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost from Central Florida and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW POLITICS

MIAMI, Fla. – As U.S. President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle for reelection in 2024 and Democrats performed poorly during the last year’s midterm elections, his team is relying on several Florida lawmakers to help him win another term in the White House.

Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones of West Park was among a group of 50 lawmakers appointed to the national advisory board for Biden’s re-election campaign chaired by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Democrat from Central Florida was also tapped to serve on the board.

Biden faces former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he’s ofﬁcially entering the race this week for the Republican nod.

However, according to several polls, Trump, who was recently indicted on 30 counts of business fraud by a Manhattan grand jury in connection with hush money payments to adult ﬁlm star Stormy Daniels, leads DeSantis by double digits.

Ahead of his candidacy announcement, DeSantis has visited some key battleground states including Iowa in an effort to win voters over, saying the GOP needs to reject the culture of losing that has taken hold in the party in recent years to win in 2024.

"The time for excuses is over," DeSantis told a crowd. "We got to demonstrate the courage to lead and the strength to win."

Biden said the stakes of the presidential election couldn’t be higher.

“Our freedom and democracy are on the line," Biden said in a statement. "I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and ﬁnish the job for the American people.”

The advisory board is made up entirely of elected ofﬁcials nationwide, holding ofﬁce in 24 states.

Jones and Frost will focus Biden’s campaign in Florida, a state he lost in 2020 to Republican Donald Trump by 3 percentage points.

Frost and Jones will serve as campaign surrogates during the national campaign.

While neither made a highlight real showing 24 members boasting about their roles on Team Biden-Harris, both Jones and Frost bring backgrounds useful for reaching different voting blocs.

Jones was noted for being the ﬁrst openly gay Florida state lawmaker and a passionate leader for the Black community in South Florida with the highest populations of Blacks, Hispanics and Caribbean Americans.

Jones is also a vocal critic of DeSantis and his Don’t Say Gay Bill and Stop W.O.K.E. Act which bans instruction that could make students feel responsibility, guilt or anguished for what other members of their race did in the past including slavery and lynching.

Others on the advisory board are former presidential candidates, including U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, all of whom Biden defeated for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

The list includes eight U.S. senators and 11 governors.

Frost is one of 17 U.S. representatives, while Jones is one of only two state lawmakers on the list, along with state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News survey that was released on May 7, Biden’s approval rating dropped to an alltime low at 36 percent down from 42 percent in February.

Other approval rating polls show Biden holding steady in the 40s.