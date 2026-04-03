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Coral Springs vice mayor found dead: Husband in police custody 

Staff Report April 2, 2026
Nancy Metayer Bowen, Vice Mayor city of Coral Springs, Fla.
Staff Report
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Nancy Metayer Bowen, vice mayor of Coral Springs Fla. was found dead in her home Wednesday. Police arrested her husband Stephen Bowen on suspicion of murder.
Bowen was found by police Wednesday morning while investigating her ‘well being.’  The wellness check reveled Bowen’s deceased body.
Coral Springs Police Chief Brad Mock would not report any circumstaces leading to Bowen’s death the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The arrest of Bowen’s husband supports an allegation of domestic violence

The chief said there were no other suspects being sought.

 

Bowen was first elected to the Coral Springs City Commission in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. She was appointed by the commission last November to serve a second, one-year term as Vice Mayor.

Bowen is an environmental scientist who formerly served on the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District, the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

Bowen’s family mourned her death in social media posts saying;

“Throughout her years in public office, she led with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering sense of purpose,” the family’s statement said. “She believed in bringing people together, listening to those she served, and working tirelessly to create positive change in her community. To us, she was a source of strength, wisdom, and love — someone who always put others before herself.”

“While many knew her as a leader and advocate, we knew her as a sister, a daughter, and a friend whose warmth and laughter filled every room. Her legacy will live on not only in the policies she helped shape, but in the countless lives she touched.”

The Coral Springs government Facebook page paid tribute to Bowen, calling her “leadership grounded in compassion, strength, and an unwavering commitment to others.”

“Her impact on Coral Springs is immeasurable, and her loss leaves a void in our hearts. We ask our community to keep her family, loved ones, and all who are grieving in your thoughts and prayers. In this difficult time, we stand together as one city. We will carry her light, even in this darkness.”

 

Coral Springs city commission

Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen seated at a recent City Commission meeting.

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