Coral Springs vice mayor found dead: Husband in police custody 

The chief said there were no other suspects being sought.

Bowen was first elected to the Coral Springs City Commission in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. She was appointed by the commission last November to serve a second, one-year term as Vice Mayor.

Bowen is an environmental scientist who formerly served on the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District, the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

Bowen’s family mourned her death in social media posts saying;

“Throughout her years in public office, she led with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering sense of purpose,” the family’s statement said. “She believed in bringing people together, listening to those she served, and working tirelessly to create positive change in her community. To us, she was a source of strength, wisdom, and love — someone who always put others before herself.”

“While many knew her as a leader and advocate, we knew her as a sister, a daughter, and a friend whose warmth and laughter filled every room. Her legacy will live on not only in the policies she helped shape, but in the countless lives she touched.”

The Coral Springs government Facebook page paid tribute to Bowen, calling her “leadership grounded in compassion, strength, and an unwavering commitment to others.”

“Her impact on Coral Springs is immeasurable, and her loss leaves a void in our hearts. We ask our community to keep her family, loved ones, and all who are grieving in your thoughts and prayers. In this difficult time, we stand together as one city. We will carry her light, even in this darkness.”