MELTON MUSTAFA JR.: The bandleader, front, checking his phone during a break, hails from a renowned jazz music family, has emerged as an international star in his own right, continues to serve younger generations as a jazz music educator, and is helping celebrate 110 Years of the Historic Lyric Theater this weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEROME LOUDEN

Miami, Fla. – The much-anticipated 27th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is set for this weekend, Feb. 22 25, at the iconic Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami.

Presented by MSM Arts United in partnership with the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc, this year’s festival celebrates 110 years of the Lyric Theatre while paving the way for the next generation of young jazz musicians.

The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is renowned for showcasing some of the world’s ﬁnest jazz musicians, on this occasion featuring performances from another stellar lineup including Pieces of a Dream, Tivon Pennicott, David Sanchez, the Jesse Jones Jr. Quintet, and a special appearance by Nestor Torres and the Melton Mustafa Orchestra, among others.

The festival, spearheaded by Melton Mustafa, Jr., son of the event’s founder, the late Melton Mustafa, Sr., continues to honor this legacy.

"The festival is a testament to our family’s commitment to our community and the preservation of jazz heritage," said Melton Mustafa, Jr. "It not only brings world-class jazz to Overtown but also provides invaluable educational opportunities through workshops and masterclasses for aspiring young musicians."

Once hailed as "The Harlem of the South," Overtown resonates with a rich musical history, having hosted luminaries such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Aretha Franklin.

Kamila E. Pritchett, executive director of the Black Archives, emphasized the signiﬁcance of jazz in Black history, including its role as a unifying force across the African Diaspora.

The festival starts on Friday with an evening of jazz and poetry, followed by a day ﬁlled with workshops and performances Saturday. The festivities culminate with a red carpetevent and a memorable closing concert.

Don’t miss the 27th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival, where the spirit of jazz and the legacy of Overtown converge in harmony.

For ticket information and event details, visit mmjf27.eventbrite.com. To learn more about Melton Mustafa, visit meltonmustafa.com/jazz/ .