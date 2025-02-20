NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson PHOTO COURTESY OF NAACP

Washington – The NAACP has ﬁled a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the legality of the Trump administration’s decision to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The civil rights organization argues that the move undermines protections for Black, elderly, and vulnerable consumers, leaving them exposed to ﬁnancial exploitation. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson condemned the administration’s actions, calling them a reckless assault on consumer protections.

“Once again, we are witnessing the dangerous impacts of an overreaching executive ofﬁce. The Trump Administration’s decision to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opens the floodgates for unethical and predatory practices to run rampant,” Johnson stated.

“We refuse to stand idly by as our most vulnerable communities are left unprotected due to irresponsible leaders. From seniors and retirees, disabled people, and victims of disaster to so many more, our nation stands to face immense ﬁnancial hardship and adversity as a result of the elimination of the CFPB. If our president refuses to put people over proﬁt, the NAACP will use every tool possible to put Americans ﬁrst.”