Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The American Red Cross, South Florida Region, joins others in acknowledging that South Florida residents are facing an extremely active hurricane season as the climate crisis threatens to upend more communities, in recognizing that the best defense during an emergency is to be prepared, and in advising everyone to get ready now.

The Red Cross also is seeking new volunteers who are team-oriented and want to make an immediate difference.

“Today, the Red Cross is responding to more large disasters – almost twice as many – than we did a decade ago,” said Paula Prendergast, Executive Director for Broward County Chapter.

“This growing need for help means we need more volunteers trained and ready to support families facing their darkest moments. Plus, it’s critical for Broward County residents to make an emergency plan now.”

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to sign up. Free online training will be provided. There is a speciﬁc need for:

• Local Disaster Action Team volunteers help families in need by providing food, lodging, comfort, recovery assistance and other support.

• Shelter Services volunteers support the day-to-day activities in an emergency shelter for those forced from their homes by disasters.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR HOUSEHOLD

Visit redcross.org/get-help/how-toprepare-for-emergencies.html for details regarding how to:

Build an emergency kit with bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and battery-powered radio. Also include medications, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers and emergency contact information.

Make an evacuation plan with what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you must evacuate. Make sure to coordinate with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans – and don’t forget your pets.

Know how to stay informed by ﬁnding out how local ofﬁcials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Plus, download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and more safety tips. Choose whether you want to view the content in English or Spanish with an easy-to-ﬁnd language selector. Find these and all the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.