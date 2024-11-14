Miami– Blacks in several states including Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania said they received racist text messages from unknown callers urging them to report to a plantation to pick cotton.

According to sources, the texts commenced the day after the November 5 Presidential election which saw former President Donald Trump return to power over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Blacks, including college students, believe the text senders are supporters of Trump who repeatedly made explicitly racist and otherwise bigoted comments while on the campaign trail. Among Trump’s campaign promises were threatening the largest immigrant deportation in U.S. history, calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists, and proposing a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

Trump also used stereotype remarks describing Blacks during the 2020 election and suggested white supremacists will keep them in their places.

He also attacked Harris’ racial background and said she doesn’t meet the requirements to run for vice president, and reportedly once said he likes "the other half" of former President Barack Obama.

The remarks came in 2016 when he questioned Obama’s birthplace, saying he was born outside the U.S. and not Hawaii.

Obama’s mother was an American whose grandparents migrated from Ireland and his dad was born in Kenya.

CONTINUED FROM 1A Trump also said Obama wasn’t smart enough to enter Columbia or Harvard Law School and demanded Obama release his transcripts.

Apparently, the hate-fill rhetoric was echoed by Trump supporters who decided to send the racial text messages to Blacks living in the U.S.

The NAACP condemned the alleged racist text messages and called on the FBI to investigate, calling it short of a hate crime.

"The unfortunate reality of electing a President who, historically has embraced, and at times encouraged hate, is unfolding before our eyes," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. "These messages represent an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric from racist groups across the country, who now feel emboldened to spread hate and stoke the flames of fear that many of us are feeling after Tuesday’s election results."

Johnson said the mention of slavery in 2024 is an affront to Blacks and will not be tolerated.

"We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there is no place for hate in a democracy," Johnson said. "The threat, and the mention of slavery in 2024, is not only deeply disturbing, but perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era, and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness."

Johnson said he learned the racial attacks will last until the end of November.

"These actions are not normal. And we refuse to let them be normalized," he said. "The NAACP was founded in the spirit of liberation and progress, bringing otherized communities together to fight for a brighter tomorrow. Freedom is on the horizon, and we won’t be fear mongered out of the future we deserve."

Harold Ford, president of the NAACP South Dade Branch, said the recent wave of racially targeted, hate-fueled text messages sent to Black people is unacceptable.

"These communications were sent after the 2024 presidential election and sends a strong message to Black people," Ford told the South Florida Times. "These vile messages are an alarming reminder of the racial hate continuing to plague our society and noting these modern-day targeted tactics seek to intimidate and dehumanize Black Americans."

Ford also said the NAACP is concerned by the lack of response from current and newly elected members of Congress, as well as Trump.

"Silence from our leaders in the face of such a blatant violation of civil rights emboldens perpetrators of hate and fails to provide the protection and justice our communities deserve," Ford said. "We call on these elected officials to denounce these hateful acts and take immediate action to protect Black Americans and all marginalized communities from harassment."

The FBI said it was notified of the text messages and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the issues, the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau is investigating the texts.

“These messages are unacceptable,” FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said, adding, “We take this type of targeting very seriously.”

According to CNN, Trump’s campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the President-elect "has absolutely nothing to do with these text messages."

Several Florida residents who received the racist text messages were shaken and felt threatened.

Corryn Freeman, who lives in Ft. Lauderdale, said she was miffed and demoralized by the text messages.

“Immediately like I was taken aback and I felt like my heart dropped down into my stomach and I was afraid,” Freeman said“This is an intentional scare tactic that someone is doing to make Black people feel disempowered."

At the University of Alabama, Black honors freshman Alysa McCall was in tears and wanted to go home after getting a message saying she had been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation” and should “be prepared to be searched down,” her mother, Arleta McCall, told CNN.

“It’s eerie that it’s the day after the election. It’s eerie that it came to my daughter’s personal phone. It’s eerie that it’s only going to Black students,” McCall said. “Her group of friends have mapped out their paths to class so they can walk together and keep each other safe.”

Despite Trump’s campaign denying sending the text messages and saying he’s not a racist, his track record regarding racism dating back to the 1970s says otherwise.

According to the Washington Post, in 1973, the US Department of Justice, under the President Nixon administration sued the Trump Management Corporation for violating the Fair Housing Act.

Federal officials found evidence that Trump had refused to rent to Black tenants and lied to Black applicants about whether apartments were available, among other accusations.

Trump said the federal government was trying to get him to rent to welfare recipients.

In the aftermath, he signed an agreement in 1975 agreeing not to discriminate against renters of color without admitting to previous discrimination.

According to the New York Times, John O’ Donnell, former president of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, said in his 1991 book that Trump didn’t like the idea of hiring a Black accountant.

“Black guys counting my money! I hate it," O’ Donnell said in his book. "The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day. … I think that the guy is lazy. And it’s probably not his fault, because laziness is a trait in blacks. It really is, I believe that. It’s not anything they can control.”

In 1992, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino had to pay a $200,000 fine because it allegedly transferred Black and women dealers off table to accommodate a big-time gambler’s prejudices.

And during his 2024 campaign, Trump made false claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their neighbors’ pets.

Trump’s critics denounced the MAGA Republicans’ Project 2025 which they said is an attack on Democracy and could sweep Blacks back to the Civil Rights struggle for equal opportunities.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat, said Project 2025 weaponizes the presidency to dismantle the system of checks and balances and replace all federal agencies with conservative loyalists. "The plan would eliminate many personal freedoms, roll back vital safety nets, increase taxes on the middle class, and exert presidential power over the entire nation with minimal pushback," she said in a statement.

Critics said Project 2025 would rollback America’s progress on housing, healthcare, the economy, education, veterans affairs and Civil Rights.

For housing, they said it can redefine the Fair Housing Act, blocks the federal government from tracking racial disparities and discrimination in housing and make it more difficult to obtain housing assistance.

For healthcare, Democrats fear Project 2025 would remove the FDA approval of mifepristone and other abortion pills and repeal the Affordable Care Act and allow the Department of Health and Human Services to discriminate against patients based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

For the economy, extreme conservatives discussed raising the retirement age and cuts to Social Security beneﬁts and increasing taxes on working families, and limits funding for education by eliminating the U.S. Department of education programs that fund schools serving low-income communities and bans Black history from school curriculums.

For Civil Rights, the 2025 Project would also roll back anti-discrimination regulations and protections in the workplace for women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ people, end anti-discrimination housing rules, making it easier for landlords and real estate agents to discriminate based on race, and eliminate diversity and inclusion programs in schools.