US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Democrat of Florida

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committed presided over a rare public trial of allegations of ethics violations by a sitting member of Congress. Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida was tried on 25 alleged violations of House rules and ethics standards.

On Friday following a seven-hour hearing, the bipartisan ethics panel found that Cherfilus-McCormick committed 25 ethics violations, including breaking campaign finance laws. The committee will consider recommending a punishment in the near term.

The ethics violations originate from Cherfilus-McCormick’s alleged receipt of millions of dollars from her family’s health care business after Florida made an overpayment of roughly $5 million in disaster relief funds. Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of using the money to fund her 2022 congressional campaign through a network of businesses and family members.

Cherfilus-McCormick faces federal charges for allegedly stealing the $5 million in COVID-19 disaster relief funds and using it for purchases like a 3-carat yellow diamond ring. Her brother, former chief of staff and accountant is also charged in a federal indictment. Both Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother have pleaded not guilty to the charges