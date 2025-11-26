Sheila Cherﬁlus-McCormick PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIEPDIA

Prosecutors allege that in the summer of 2021, when the delta variant of COVID-19 was ﬁlling hospitals throughout the country, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherﬁlus-McCormick was conspiring to steal $5 million in federal disaster funds that were meant to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The Florida Democrat has been charged with 15 federal counts, accusing her of stealing funds that had been mistakenly overpaid to the health care company owned by her family. Within two months of receiving the funds, more than $100,000 had been spent to buy the congresswoman a 3-carat yellow diamond ring, prosecutors alleged in a recently released federal indictment.

Cherﬁlus-McCormick’s brother, former chief of staff and accountant were also charged in the alleged scheme. As of Thursday, no attorneys were listed for the codefendants.

Federal prosecutors accused the congresswoman of stealing Federal Emergency Management Agency overpayments that her family health care company received through a COVID-19 vaccination stafﬁng contract. Cherﬁlus-McCormick has denied the charges and has no plans to resign, according to a statement shared by her chief of staff.

“This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment — and I am innocent. The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues,” Cherﬁlus-McCormick’s statement reads in part. “I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue ﬁghting for my constituents.”

Here’s what to know:

What’s in the indictment?

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Miami on Wednesday accuses Cherﬁlus-McCormick and several co-defendants of conspiring to steal $5 million in overpayments to her family’s health care company, Trinity Healthcare Services, under a 2021 contract to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Prosecutors say the funds were distributed to various accounts, including to friends and relatives who in turn donated to the campaign that got her elected to Congress. A “substantial portion” of the misappropriated funds were used for the campaign or for the “personal beneﬁt” of Cherﬁlus-McCormick and others accused, prosecutors claim.

Cherﬁlus-McCormick has been charged with theft of government funds; making and receiving straw donor contributions; aiding and assisting a false and fraudulent statement on a tax return; and money laundering, as well as conspiracy charges associated with each of those counts.

How has she responded?

Cherﬁlus-McCormick maintains her innocence. She also said she’s cooperated with “every lawful request,” and will continue to do so “until this matter is resolved,” according to a statement provided by her chief of staff.

“Congresswoman Cherﬁlus-McCormick is a committed public servant, who is dedicated to her constituents. We will ﬁght to clear her good name,” wrote her attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Melissa Madrigal.