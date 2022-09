ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Sandra Daggins, 66, died September 9. Memorial service will be held 11am Friday, September 23, at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. Service will be held 10am Saturday, September 24, at New Hope Baptist Church.

Ireneder Barnwell, 73, died September 13. Graveside service will be held 10am Saturday, September 24, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

David Roger Thomas, 77, died September 15. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 24, at Word of the Living God Ministries.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Quincy Ryan Lamont Barnes, 23, business owner, rapper, died September 9. Service will be held 12 noon Friday, September 23, at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Mary E. Shaw, 101, housewife, died September 18. Service will be held 10am Saturday at St. Paul MBC.

Robert Gardner, 80, cook, died September 15. Service will be held 1pm at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Willie Lee, 49, cook, died September 12. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Jay Lovett, 64, roofer, died September 7. Service will be held 3pm at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Stephanie Michelle Black, 57, died September 14. Services were held.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Thomas Earl Donley Jr., 41, dishwasher at Epicurean Restaurant, died September 9 at home. Viewing 4-7pm in the Chapel. Service 11 am Saturday in the chapel.