ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Alfred Lewers, Sr., 85, died December 18. Memorial service was held Tuesday, January 3, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Elbert Lee Bronson, Jr., 53, died December 26. Service was held Tuesday, January 3, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lois Spears, 84, died December 23. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 7, at Koinonia Worship Center.

Crystal Green, 63, died December 19. Service will be held 12pm Saturday, January 7, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Trina L. Griffin, 57, died December 28. Graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, January 11, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Cleo Clay, 100, died December 24. Service will be held in Ohio.

Patricia Fleming, 76, died December 28. Arrangements are pending.

Juanita Smoot,79, died December 27. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Omearr Dukes, 16, student, died December 17. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Second Baptist Church.

Jackline Butler Smith, 51, retired MDCPS bus driver, died December 28. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Jay Johnson Chapel.

Yvonne Floyd, 76, publix bakery, died December 22. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Morning Star MBC.

James Jackson, 69, MDC sign shop supervisor, died December 21. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Second Baptist Church.

Booker T. McKire, 74, custodian, died December 25. Viewing will be held 12noon-4pm Saturday at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.