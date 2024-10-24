Halloween came early to Detroit. Former President Donald Trump brought the tricks (insults) while he tried to steal the treats (our votes). As the playoff winning Detroit Tigers were about to play game four at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit, thousands of persons from across Michigan and the country came together for the second day in a row to celebrate a winning season. As we were celebrating in the city, Donald Trump was denigrating us like a town without pity.

Invited by the Economic Club of Detroit to speak about economic development and his “concept of a plan,” he managed to dis Detroit and its perceived imperfections, never announcing a real plan for any correction.

This twice impeached, 34-count convicted felon, still owes the state of New York $464 million for fraud and misrepresenting his assets. He is indebted to E. Jean Carroll for $84.3 million for defamation of character. A jury in New York found him liable for sexual abuse. Lest we forget he stole top secret documents and classified records from the White House as he left office after attempting a coup against the United States of America.

Trump has never officially acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election and is setting the stage for a repeat of Jan. 6 in 2024.

This is the character invited to speak at the Economic Club of Detroit. I do not believe that every businessperson present embraced this Halloween, trick-or-treat presentation. Did anyone, “other than the few protestors,” step up and speak out to defend our beloved city against this diatribe? My grandmother always taught us, “You don’t let anybody come into your house and insult you to your face. That’s a no no.”

Trump called Detroit “a mess, a developing city” saying, “The whole country would end up like Detroit,” if his opponent Vice President Harris is elected. Rev. Dr. Steve Bland, Jr., of Detroit often says, “If one does not have an insult level, he sure does not have any level of self-respect.” This statement is not about Harris vs. Trump.

You can make your own intelligent conclusion about where your vote will be cast. It is to state very clearly don’t dump your mess on the Big D when all you do is run your mouth to display your idiocy. Detroit and its people obviously were on the menu at the club to be served up raw or well done. It seems every time he gets the opportunity to take a dig at predominantly Black cities he charges forth. He has called Detroit dirty and corrupt along with Atlanta, Baltimore, Oakland, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia, even while he is on trial in New York facing felony charges.

Trump attacked the Detroit auto industry and its leadership under Shawn Fain. Let the record reflect his administration did not support the auto industry as it fought for higher wages, better working conditions, and employee benefits. As a matter of fact, it was Trump that came to a nonunion shop at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township to rally non-union workers against the union. Irony of ironies, Trump claims to be vehemently opposed to the development of electric vehicles, yet his main financier Elon Musk is the number one proponent for electric vehicles. Trump has indicated he will appoint him to a position in his administration. Trick or Treat?

Does Trump even know the current state of our city. Has he visited any of the Detroit Public Schools – Martin Luther King, Detroit School of the Performing Arts, Renaissance, Cass Tech, Northwestern, Mumford, Central, Edmonson or Bates Academy? Did anyone inform Trump before he opened his mouth that crime in Detroit in particular homicides are down, unemployment is down, and the population is steadily increasing? Perhaps he should visit neighborhoods like Rosedale Park, Palmer Woods, Russell Woods, University District, Indian Village, to name only a few. In between, take a visit to the new Michigan Central Station, home of retail, commercial offices, residential space, the latest in technology start- ups for young entrepreneurs. Let’s not forget the new Motown, home of the world’s most influential music industry. Perhaps he will learn to show Detroit, just a little bit of RESPECT! This pattern of deceit and deception must end.

Lying about rescue efforts in states hit by hurricanes, claiming the government is not doing its job when all of us can see the government is on its job is simply another example of Halloween trick-or-treating. It’s time to stop the tricks. For Black and brown men in urban America and elsewhere, it’s not about gold gym shoes with red bottoms. It is not about selling you $100,000 watches, even when you say the economy is in the tank. Whether its MAGA caps made in China, Trump Bibles selling for $60 (you can even hold them upside down while reading scripture), or putting your name on a government check during a pandemic, which Trump held up their distribution just to get his name on them and score political points. This is not a plan.

Claiming that you are the best President Black people ever had, surpassing Abraham Lincoln just won’t do. Abraham Lincoln fought to preserve the union. Trump is doing his best to divide the nation. He even suggests a day of violence to bring down crime.

After digging further, it is clear Mr. Trump does have a policy. It’s called Project 2025, a policy to rip the institutions and the people even further apart. During this political climate, one has to laugh to keep from crying. Rev. Jesse L. Jackson once said, “Both tears and sweat are salty, but they render a different result. Tears will get you sympathy. Sweat will get you change.” I wonder, has Donald Trump ever sweated for anything other than when he is sitting in a court room about to lose millions of dollars?

Detroit is better than this and so is our nation. One thing for certain, the country may now really want to be like Detroit. We serve as a model. Our city has fought back against all odds, overcome the greatest challenges, and has risen up beyond even the most cynical expectations. No, we are not a perfect city but we are one of God’s best. It’s about the people and their leadership. Someone should inform Mr. Trump that this ain’t Halloween and it is not time to go trick-or-treating. This is the time for positive results and not negative insults.